Reliance Jio JE6000 – AX3000 Wi-Fi Extender Launched in India

Reliance Jio, the largest home internet services provider has launched a new Wi-Fi extender for the users. It is the Jio JE6000 – AX3000 Wi-Fi extender, and it is now available for the users to purchase. This extender is cheaper than its alternative offered by Jio. The Jio JE6000 – AX3000 Wi-Fi is a new offering from the company in the extender segment. It also features an all new design which will definitely stand out in the room or hall, wherever you place it. Let us take a look at the price and the specifications of the Reliance Jio JE6000 – AX3000 Wi-Fi extender.

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Reliance Jio JE6000 – AX3000 Wi-Fi Extender Price in India

Reliance Jio JE6000 – AX3000 Wi-Fi extender is priced at Rs 3,499 in India. You can purchase it at this price only, without any offers. There is also a more expensive Jio AX6000 Wi-Fi extender available at Rs 5,999, almost the double price.

Reliance Jio JE6000 – AX3000 Wi-Fi Extender Specifications in India

Reliance Jio JE6000 – AX3000 will be able to cover the weak Wi-Fi spots at the home of the users. With this extender, you can cover dead zones of the Wi-Fi network at the home. It ensures that a single Wi-Fi network can reach every corner of the house. There is also support for automatic device switching. This supports range extender mode as well. It can be plugged in easily at any part of your house and it supports adapter installation.

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With the JioHome app, you can manage the extender and the router easily. Just download the JioHome app, and connect the extender to your router LAN. Then just complete the setup in the app. It can support combined speeds of up to 3000 Mbps. It can support dual-band Wi-Fi 6 connectivity with low latency. It can cover up to 1500 square feet and it supports both mesh mode and range extender mode. There is also one year warranty bundled with the hardware.