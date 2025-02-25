Bell Canada Expands 5G Partnership with Nokia, Advances Cloud RAN Deployment

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The partnership will leverage Nokia's AirScale portfolio on a Red Hat OpenShift and Dell Technologies platform to build an open, intelligent, and autonomous network.

Highlights

  • Bell Canada extends its partnership with Nokia to modernise its 5G network.
  • Nokia to provide 5G AirScale portfolio and Open Fronthaul hardware-capable radios.
  • AI-powered MantaRay NM solution to enhance radio network management.

Bell Canada and Nokia have announced an expansion of their 5G network infrastructure partnership. The expanded partnership aims to modernise Bell's network with Cloud and Open RAN capabilities, improving agility, scalability, and efficiency, Bell Canada announced on Tuesday, February 25.

Also Read: Globe Tests Nokia’s Network Exposure Platform to Enhance Security in Financial Services




Cloud RAN and Open RAN

As part of a multi-year contract extension, Bell Canada will deploy Nokia's commercial Cloud RAN solution, leveraging Red Hat OpenShift and Dell Technologies infrastructure. Nokia will also provide its 5G AirScale portfolio to support Bell's Cloud RAN deployments.

Nokia said this collaboration leverages the power of Cloud RAN to deliver immediate benefits to Bell's network. The cloud-native architecture, supported by deployment of Dell PowerEdge servers at cell sites and data centres, provides the processing power and reliability needed for 5G workloads.

AI-Powered Radio Network Management

Nokia will provide Cloud RAN software and Open Fronthaul hardware-capable radios. Additionally, Nokia will supply its AI-powered radio network management solution, MantaRay NM, which supports all radio and mobile core technologies.

Also Read: Bell Canada Expands into US with Ziply Fiber Acquisition for CAD 7 Billion

"Our expanded partnership with Nokia represents a pivotal moment in Bell's 5G journey. By leveraging Nokia's cutting-edge Cloud RAN technology, we're not only significantly enhancing our network capabilities today, but also building a robust foundation for the future adoption of Open RAN," said the Senior Vice President of Networks at Bell.

"This approach ensures network agility, scalability, and vendor diversity, ultimately delivering an exceptional experience for our customers and positioning Bell as a leader in 5G innovation," the Senior VP added.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

