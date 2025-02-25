Bell Canada Expands 5G Partnership with Nokia, Advances Cloud RAN Deployment



Bell Canada and Nokia have announced an expansion of their 5G network infrastructure partnership. The expanded partnership aims to modernise Bell's network with Cloud and Open RAN capabilities, improving agility, scalability, and efficiency, Bell Canada announced on Tuesday, February 25.

Cloud RAN and Open RAN

As part of a multi-year contract extension, Bell Canada will deploy Nokia's commercial Cloud RAN solution, leveraging Red Hat OpenShift and Dell Technologies infrastructure. Nokia will also provide its 5G AirScale portfolio to support Bell's Cloud RAN deployments.

Nokia said this collaboration leverages the power of Cloud RAN to deliver immediate benefits to Bell's network. The cloud-native architecture, supported by deployment of Dell PowerEdge servers at cell sites and data centres, provides the processing power and reliability needed for 5G workloads.

AI-Powered Radio Network Management

Nokia will provide Cloud RAN software and Open Fronthaul hardware-capable radios. Additionally, Nokia will supply its AI-powered radio network management solution, MantaRay NM, which supports all radio and mobile core technologies.

"Our expanded partnership with Nokia represents a pivotal moment in Bell's 5G journey. By leveraging Nokia's cutting-edge Cloud RAN technology, we're not only significantly enhancing our network capabilities today, but also building a robust foundation for the future adoption of Open RAN," said the Senior Vice President of Networks at Bell.

"This approach ensures network agility, scalability, and vendor diversity, ultimately delivering an exceptional experience for our customers and positioning Bell as a leader in 5G innovation," the Senior VP added.