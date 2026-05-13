Vodafone Idea to Consider Raising Funds via Equity

Vodafone Idea (Vi) will consider raising funds via equity. Vi’s board will meet on May 16, 2026, and will discuss fund raise via issuance of equity shares on a preferential basis. Along with this, the telco’s board will also approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results for Q4 FY26 and FY26. Vi confirmed the development via a notice to the stock exchanges on Tuesday.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



After the board’s consideration, if the move is taken ahead, Vi shareholders will vote for the move. In the official notice to stock exchanges, Vi said that its board will, “consider and evaluate proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares and / or warrants on preferential basis, subject to such approvals as may be required, including approval of the shareholders of the Company.”

Vodafone Idea is looking to raise funds via debt with the help of banks and financial institutions. The telecom operator will use the funds to boost its mobile network infrastructure in the country. Vi is still expanding 4G and 5G for the users. In the coming months, the telecom operator will launch 5G in more circles and cities of India.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Up 6.39% on Wednesday

Vodafone Idea’s shares are up 6.39% at the time of writing this on Wednesday following this annoucement. In the last month, Vi shares have gone up by 36.54%. This has to do with the AGR (adjsuted gross revenue) dues relief given by the department of telecom (DoT). The telecom department has reduced the AGR dues by Rs 23,623 crore to Rs 64,046 crore. What’s even better is that Vodafone Idea doesn’t need to pay all these dues right now. The telecom operator has a 10 year relief period, in which the operator needs to keep paying small amounts set by the government. The majority of the dues will become payable from FY36.