Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) may soon get fresh funding from the promoters, led by the non-executive chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla. Birla was recently appointed as the non-executive chairman, and just recently the telco posted a notification that it will consider raising funds through equity. The telco’s board is set to meet on May 16 for this. Now, according to a MoneyControl report, Birla is all set to lead the fresh funding via equity route for the ailing Vodafone Idea.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Vodafone Idea Funding Issues with the Debt

Vodafone Idea is not able to raise funds via debt from the banks. There are just too many questions from the banks, and conditions. While all that is fair at the end of the banks, the telco can’t sit around waiting for the funds. Thus, Birla may soon end up investing more capital into the telco. One of the key reasons why Birla is willing to put up more money is that the government has created favourable conditions for the telco to operate the business and make a u-turn towards profits.

Vi’s financial results for Q4 FY26 will be annoucnced on May 16, 2026, when the telco’s board will meet to approve it. One of the key metrics for the investors would be EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) along with how many more 4G and 5G sites were added. Of course, the attention would also be on the subscriber base of the operator, specifically the 4G and 5G user base along with the average revenue per user (ARPU). With network expansion, Vi is expected to add more 4G users at the end of FY26.