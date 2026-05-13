Jio Platforms Appoints Akash Ambani as MD Ahead of IPO

Ahead of the much anticipated IPO (Initial Public Offer) of Reliance Jio, Akash Ambani has been appointed as the company’s Managing Director (MD). Akash Ambani is already serving as the Chairman of Jio Platforms. This was submitted to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on May 7, 2026. This is still subject to the shareholders approval. This decision was approved by the company’s board on May 9, 2026, during a meeting.

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Akash Ambani has been a part of Jio Platforms for a very long time. Akash joined as a non-executive director in October 2014. He was appointed the executive chairman on June 2022 and is a part of the telco’s board. Akash Ambani has been overseeing the 5G deployment by Reliance Jio along with the company’s entry into the AI (artificial intelligence) with innovative services such as Jio Brain and more.

Reliance Jio IPO Size

Reliance Jio’s IPO is expected to be the largest in the country. We have already covered all the important details around the IPO at TelecomTalk, you can read it here.

Akash Ambani also handles the sports vertical of Reliance Industries which owns teams such as Mumbai Indians in premiere tournaments like Indian Premier League (IPL), and more tournaments internationally.

With the Jio Platforms going for an IPO, and most likely with a fresh issue of shares to raise primary money, this will be an interesting moment for the Indian stock market. The company’s going to be one of the most valuable firms in the country right upon listing. It will also list at a time when geopolitical tensions have impacted the market, and the costs for products and services are rising rapidly. The telco’s IPO could be impacted by the global markets and that is why, Reliance Industries is not looking to with the Offer for Sale (OFS) route for the IPO.