3 Reasons to Get iPhone 18 Pro Right Now

iPhone 18 Pro is the best iPhone Apple has ever made. We are not going to talk of value or pricing here. We are simply going to talk about the functionalities. The iPhone 18 Pro has a new hardware upgrade for the users in the camera. That is not the only thing which saw an upgrade. The A20 Pro chip is also a good addition. This is the best chip Apple has ever made. The iPhone 18 Pro is priced at Rs 1,64,900 and the iPhone 18 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,79,900. Here are three reasons why you should get the iPhone 18 Pro right now.

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1) iPhone 18 Pro Camera:

iPhone 18 Pro comes with a 48MP Fusion main camera which features a physial variable aperture. The new iPhone is paired with new native Pro controls in the Camera app. With the variable aperture, your main camera sensor can switch between f/1.48, f/1.8, f/2.8, and f/4.0. The iPhone 18 Pro introduces 8x optical quality telephoto zoom (200mm) and Apple Reference Image for cryptographic photo authenticity.

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2) iPhone 18 Pro Chipset:

iPhone 18 Pro’s A20 Pro SoC is a very good reason why you should think of purchasing the iPhone 18 Pro. The device features up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and the chipset is built on the 2nm process. Apple calls this a desktop class chip. Further, there is a next-generation vapour chamber cooling system so you can do heavy tasks with your iPhone without any hassle.