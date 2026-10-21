Jio Wants Satellite Broadband to Reach Every Indian: What we Know

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, wants to expand satellite broadband access in India to every home. The company has the largest subscriber base when it comes to the mobile users. Jio had one aim when it started, and it was to connect every Indian with high-speed internet, but at an affordable cost. We are not sure how the company would execute this on the home broadband space, but it would likely happen sooner or later. Companies like Starlink are also here to compete with Jio. After the snide comments from Elon Musk on Reliance Industries, the Indian conglomerate issued a statement which said that they are welcoming of competition. Elon Musk replied and said, much appreciated to the post.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Reliance Jio to Expand in Home Broadband with Satellite

Even in the home broadband space, there is no bigger player than Jio in India. The company, led by Akash Ambani, is now exploring new areas of growth. Ambani said that Jio is now exploring an indigenous low earth orbit (LEO) constellation, developing ground infrastructure, and looking for parnterships for global satellite operators.

Jio has multiple times showcased satellite solutions at the India Mobile Congress (IMC). None of the solutions have been commercially deployed because the government has not given the permission to do so. In a few months and potentially next year some time, we could see Jio switching on satellite services, along with players like Eutelsat OneWeb and more joining the race.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

The satellite broadband will help India in truly expanding the internet access to areas where fiber cannot be deployed or physical infrastructure is hard to build and maintain. India is one of the few large economies which has still not let its users access internet directly from the space. But that should change with Jio going for the Initial Public Offering (IPO) and competing for profits in the race with Airtel and Vodafone Idea.