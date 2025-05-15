

Amazon-backed Project Kuiper is seeking swift regulatory approvals to launch its satellite internet services in India, intensifying competition in a market already being targeted by Starlink. The company has recently written to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), requesting expedited issuance of a Letter of Intent (LoI) for a Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) permit.

Amazon's Satellite Push

Project Kuiper's application predates the LoI recently granted to Starlink. "Like Starlink, Kuiper plans to have massive satcom capacity in India. The Amazon-backed major plans to set up 10 gateways and two points of presence in Mumbai and Chennai," ETTelecom reported, citing multiple sources.

The move signals Amazon's intent to ramp up operations in India. The company, which applied nearly two years ago, aims to secure all necessary approvals ahead of its planned commercial rollout later this year.

"Amazon applied to DoT nearly two years back and, as the company has commenced commercial launch of satellites, it wants to secure all approvals before it starts offering commercial services later this year," the report quoted a second source as saying.

Kuiper LEO Satellites

Kuiper has already deployed 27 low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites and intends to launch over 3,200 satellites, with the majority expected to be in orbit by February–March 2026. These satellites will operate at an altitude of approximately 450 km, slightly lower than Starlink's constellation at around 550 km, offering the potential for reduced latency and improved performance.

Kuiper plans to offer broadband speeds ranging from 100 megabits per second (Mbps) to 1 gigabit per second (Gbps), catering to both retail and enterprise customers. Pricing details are expected to be announced at a later date.

India's satellite internet space has already seen the entry of Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and the Reliance Jio-SES joint venture, both of which have received GMPCS permits. Eutelsat OneWeb operates 648 LEO satellites at around 1,200 km, while the Jio-SES combine will operate around 11 medium-earth orbit (MEO) satellites at altitudes exceeding 8,000 km.

Infrastructure Plans

As previously reported, Apple's satcom partner, Globalstar, has also sought regulatory clearances to offer services in India.

The report cited unnamed experts who noted that capacities generated by Kuiper and Starlink would by far be the highest among competitors. While Starlink currently has over 7,000 satellites in orbit and plans to build three gateways in the country, Kuiper's 10 planned gateways reflect a more expansive infrastructure strategy.

So, according to the report, the majority of capacity that can be generated and used in India will come from the two US majors.

Currently, non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) satellite capacity in India stands at roughly 70 gigabits per second (Gbps), while geostationary orbit (GSO) capacity is lower at about 58 Gbps. With the rollout of LEO constellations by Kuiper and Starlink, total capacity is expected to increase dramatically to a few terabytes, the report said.

For commercial rollout, satcom firms must secure spectrum allocation in addition to regulatory clearances. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has proposed administrative allocation of spectrum at a fee of 4 percent of adjusted gross revenue (AGR). This recommendation is currently awaiting approval from the Union Cabinet.

India's Space Economy

India's space economy is projected to grow to USD 44 billion by 2033, increasing its global market share from 2 percent to 8 percent, according to estimates by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).

Both Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have already partnered with Starlink to sell its equipment and services at their outlets, while also exploring other forms of cooperation. Starlink is in talks with other satellite communication companies and multiple Indian telecom firms for potential tie-ups. Additionally, Florida-based satellite communications company Spacecoin is set to enter the Indian market later this year, offering low-bandwidth internet services priced at under Rs 200 per month.

