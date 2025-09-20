iPhone Air Hands On: Design at Peak

The iPhone Air is available in four colours - Sky Blue, Light Gold, Cloud White, and Space Black. It is available with storage up to Rs 1,59,900. The USB Type-C charging cable is inside the box.

  • iPhone Air is now available in India.
  • This is the thinnest smartphone Apple has ever made.
  • It starts at Rs 1,19,900 for the 256GB variant.

iphone air hands on design at peak (3)

iPhone Air is now available in India. This is the thinnest smartphone Apple has ever made. The company has introduced it in India for Rs 1,19,900, for the base 256GB variant. This phone is light, and is a design prowess. The iPhone Air is available in four colours - Sky Blue, Light Gold, Cloud White, and Space Black. It is available with storage up to Rs 1,59,900. The USB Type-C charging cable is inside the box. There's up to Rs 5,000 instant cashback available with eligible cards.




iPhone Air Hands On: Design and Views

iphone air hands on design at peak (1) iphone air hands on design at peak (2) iphone air hands on design at peak (3) iphone air hands on design at peak (4)

iPhone Air is super cool to hold, I won't lie. It is peak design in my opinion. The phone is big, smooth, and best of all, super stylish. The only downside to an Air is the lack of camera capabilities that you get with the Pro, but it is geared more for the design lovers, than the camera lovers. While there's a single 48MP Fusion camera on the back, the phone still takes pretty solid photos and can record videos in high-resolution.

I loved the Sky Blue colour variant of the phone. The iPhone Air is also available in Black, as mentioned above, and that would be pretty cool too. There's almost everything present in this phone, except for a large battery as compared to the other phones in the iPhone 17 series and as powerful a camera.

iPhone Air's design also hints at the possible future of Apple products such as Glasses. If Apple can fit the entire computing of the phone in the top part of the phone, it is crazy to see think of the possibilities here. In case you want to check out the iPhone 17 Pro hands-on photos as well, do it through TelecomTalk.

