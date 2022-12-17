Hathway Offering 100 Mbps Plan at Rs 750 Per Month

Hathway offers fixed-line broadband services in select cities of the country. The ISP (internet service provider) has non-uniform offerings in each of the cities it provides services. This means that the plans that you might get in city A could be different from the plans in city B. Today, we will be taking a look at a plan offered by the company in Bangalore, Karnataka. One of the biggest cities in the nation, Bangalore has got one of the best 100 Mbps plans offered by Hathway. In Bangalore, the company is offering its 100 Mbps speed plan for just Rs 750 per month. Let's take a look at the complete details of the plan.

Hathway 100 Mbps Plan in Bangalore

Hathway's 100 Mbps plan in Bangalore comes for a monthly cost of Rs 750. Note that the plan is not offered for one month by the company. The minimum that you will have to invest in the services of Hathway is for two months. The two months plan is offered for Rs 1500 from Hathway. This breaks down the monthly cost to Rs 750. If you go for the same plan for three months, you will have to pay Rs 2250, which again means Rs 750 per month. In the same manner, you will be paying Rs 4500 for the six months plan and Rs 9000 for the 12 months plan.

Note that the installation charges and taxes will be applicable extra for the connection. Hathway says that the data offered with the plan is subject to the company's fair usage policy (FUP); however, the company hasn't specifically mentioned what that is. Hathway said that it also offers a free dual-band router to consumers.

If you are in Bangalore, you can also go for the 150 Mbps, and 200 Mbps plans from the company. In case you operate a business, Hathway also offers leased line internet connections to the consumers.