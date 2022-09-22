itel Vision 3 Turbo Launched in India

itel just unveiled a new smartphone for the Indian market (22nd September 2022). The brand-new gadget, called the Vision 3 Turbo, was recently launched and comes with some respectable specs and features for the price.

itel Vision 3 Turbo Features and Specifications

The brand-new device is an entry-level, cost-effective smartphone. It still has some respectable specs, though. Notably, the business advertises the Vision 3 Turbo as the only product in its price range to offer 6GB of RAM, which is one of the device's most eye-catching features. Although to be perfectly honest, the RAM is just 3GB; the smartphone effectively borrows an additional 3GB from idle memory to boost performance. It comes pre-installed with Android 11 OS with a UNISOC SC9863A octa-core processor.

itel Vision 3 Turbo Display and Storage

The extra storage space should result in a smoother experience and faster speeds. Additionally, the smartphone has a 6.6-inch LCD IPS panel with an HD+ resolution and a 2.5D curved display on the front, which holds a 5MP selfie camera and boasts 480 nits of peak brightness. The rear, however, features a pair of 8MP AI cameras. The smartphone has 64GB of internal storage, and it is powered by a huge 5,000mAh battery that also supports 18W rapid charging.

itel Vision 3 Turbo Price and Availability

Notably, it even enables intelligent power management, reverse charging, and an AI Power Master that increases battery backup by 20%. It has a smart face unlock system and a fingerprint scanner located on the back for security. Itel is even providing customers with a One Time Screen Replacement Offer, which essentially entitles consumers to a free screen replacement if their device's screen breaks within a hundred days of purchase. The device costs merely 7,699 Indian rupees and comes in three colours: Multi Green, Jewel Blue, and Deep Ocean Blue.