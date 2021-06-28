Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box Gets New Update

Tata Sky Binge+ is the Android Set-Top Box (STB) offering from Tata Sky. It is one of the best Android STBs in the country as it comes coupled with free Binge service for the first month and a free subscription of the Amazon Prime Video. The STB recently received a new software update. The version of the new update is unknown but there have been plenty of changes made to the system of the STB. Let’s take a look at all that’s new.

Tata Sky Binge+ STB Update Changelog

The first major change that has come to the STB’s performance is in sound. The audio channel output has been fixed for the users. Further, the display can be switched from SDR to HDR as per the user’s wish.

The Android Security Patch has been updated to March 2021. Also, users can now reboot device preferences. These are all the major changes brought to the Binge+ STB.

For the unaware, the Tata Sky Binge+ STB allows users to seamlessly watch both satellite and over-the-top (OTT) content with a push of a single button. The Tata Sky Binge+ is available for users at Rs 2,499. It comes with support for 4K content, Bluetooth, Google Voice Assistant, and Chromecast.

The free Tata Sky Binge service for one month brings users free OTT subscriptions of Disney+ Hotstar Premium, ZEE5, Sony LIV, Voot Select, CuriosityStream, Eros Now, SunNXT, ShermarooMe, and Hungama Play. There is a free subscription of Amazon Prime Video for three months offered as well.

The Tata Sky Binge+ can be purchased through the official website of Tata Sky. You can also give a missed call on 07411774117 if you are interested in purchasing the STB.

It is worth noting that even the Airtel Xstream Box recently got a software update. The Android STB from Airtel is also running on the March 2021 Security Patch. Users of the smart STB can further choose between the various sound options for audio output quality. After the update, the Voice Assistant is performing better than it used to. The Airtel Xstream Box is also available at a similar rate of Rs 2,499 for the new customers. Existing customers get separate deals from the company.