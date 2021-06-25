Airtel Xstream Box Gets Software Update, UI Changes and More

Airtel Xstream Box much very recently got a software update. After the update, the latest Application Version of the Android STB reflects 1.0.2920 (the same as before) and the Firmware Version reflects 2.3.0-21042717 (got updated from 2.2.4).

By June 25th, 2021 AT 2:17 PM
    Airtel Xstream Box

    Bharti Airtel has a plethora of offerings under its portfolio. One of those offerings is the ‘Xstream Box’. For the unaware, the ‘Xstream Box’ is an Android Set-Top Box (STB) offered by Bharti Airtel to customers across India. It allows users to seamlessly stream over-the-top (OTT) content and access all the Google Play Store apps that are available for Smart TVs. Since it is an Android STB, it keeps getting updates from time to time. Much recently, the Xstream Box got a software update and it is being rolled out for users across the country.

    Airtel Xstream Box Software Update

    The company has made some changes to the User Interface (UI) of the Xstream Box. However, the Android Security Patch still remains of March 2021. Users of the Xstream Box said that after the update, they saw the Voice Assistant performing better than before. Even the sound options increased. Now users get to select whether they want to keep the Dolby sound system always on or change the mode.

    One of the users noted that after the update, Voot and Disney+ Hotstar has been added to the recommended section of the application.

    How to Get Airtel Xstream Box

    You can purchase it directly from Bharti Airtel for Rs 2,499 from the company’s website. Further, if you are going to buy an Airtel Xstream Fiber connection, you can get the Xstream Box for refundable security of Rs 1,500 only.

    If you are an existing user of the Direct-to-Home (DTH) services of Bharti Airtel, you won’t even have to pay that much. You can get the Airtel Xstream Box for a price of Rs 2,300 which also includes installation charges. However, there are no OTT benefits included in this one. There are two other plans as well which come with OTT benefits and they cost much more. With the Xstream Box, you can watch OTT as well as satellite content just with a switch of buttons.

    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

