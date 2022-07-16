Understanding Routers, Switches, and Wi-Fi Modem in Depth

The field of network technology might be fairly esoteric, but with the correct vocabulary and a general understanding of how devices work on your home network, you can deploy your network with confidence. The three devices we use most frequently in our homes, offices, and other places are modems, routers, and switches. They are all around you. From the Google-hosted data centre to the internet connection in your home. Despite being everywhere, many individuals are unaware of how each technology is used. The distinctions between Wi-Fi and a router can occasionally go unnoticed.

The aim of the article is to make clear what each component does and how it completes your broadband connection.

What is a Modem?

It is a gadget that connects directly to a wireless network instead of the phone system. It has direct access to a provider's internet connectivity. Smartphones, mobile phones, and Personal Data Assistants (PDAs) may come with wireless modems already installed. Additionally, businesses may offer distribution in the form of wireless firewall modems, serial devices, or USBs. Other wireless modem sizes range from those of a cable modem to those a little larger than a credit card.

What is a Wi-Fi Router?

It is a piece of equipment that manages network traffic. It receives data from the wireless modem and directs it to an accessory for the modem. In order to allow access to the connected devices, the router creates Network Address Translated (NAT) internal private Internet Protocol (IP) addresses. In order to allow many devices to be connected to the same network, home routers come with built-in switches. On the other hand, business or enterprise routers might not have this feature since they need a standalone switch.

What is a Switch in Networking?

Take a look at a power strip to get the clearest idea of what a switch is. It is a piece of machinery with numerous outlets for plugging in electrically powered gadgets. A switch is substantially similar, with the exception that it provides outlets for a network rather than electricity in this instance. It is a piece of equipment that links various gadgets together across one network. A switch is made to make it easier for devices connected to the same network to communicate with one another, as opposed to a router which can create and route traffic between TCP/IP networks.

To send information where it needs to go, it employs the MAC address. As a result, it decreases the amount of data on the network, enhancing security while also improving the overall speed of the linked devices.