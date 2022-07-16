DoT Assigns Short Code for Persons with Disabilities for Calling

Highlights

  • The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has assigned a short code for persons with disabilities (PwDs) helpline for the welfare of disabled and senior citizens living in Telangana.
  • The short code ‘155326’ can be leveraged by the disabled and senior citizens to get immediate help.
  • All the access providers in the state have been ordered to provide mandatory support for this short code.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has assigned a short code for persons with disabilities (PwDs) helpline for the welfare of disabled and senior citizens living in Telangana. The short-code ‘155326’ can be leveraged by the disabled and senior citizens to get immediate help. All the access providers in the state have been ordered to provide mandatory support for this short-code. But the accessibility of the short-code is for only users living within the boundaries of Telangana. It is a metered service where the calling party pays.

This helpline short code could be very useful and simple to remember for the old and disabled people.

DoT Allots Short Code to Transport Department

The telecom department has allotted a short code to the transport department. A short code ‘149’ has been allocated by the DoT for enquiry of Public Road Transport Utility of all States/UTs/. The Government of Andhra Pradesh had requested DoT to allocate a toll-free number to the transport department, following which DoT has said that the short-code ‘149’ can be used for enquiry of public road transport utility of all the states and the union territories in India.

