Six Mystery-Thriller Series on OTT Incorporating Various Genres



There is nothing quite like a well-executed thriller supported by performances that linger in your memory, creating an atmospheric tension, exploring various story possibilities, delving into the what-ifs and could-haves, and building nail-biting suspense leading up to the finale. Even though thrillers are practically everyone's preferred genre for television programs, the thrill level increases when other subgenres are successfully incorporated.

Here are some outstanding OTT programming suggestions:

Only Murders in the Building

"Only Murders in the Building" is a mystery-thriller-comedy drama series that originally aired in August 2021 and features Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short. It currently has two complete seasons and can be found on Disney+ Hotstar in India. The first episode of the third installment premiered in August, and the season will end in October 2023.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Ragnarok

"Ragnarok," a contemporary retelling of Norse myths, stars David Stakston, Herman Tommeraas, Jonas Strand Gravli, Theresa Frostad Eggesbo, and Henriette Steenstrup. It is set against the backdrop of a school. Its third and final season, consisting of six episodes with the second episode being the longest at 52 minutes, recently debuted on Netflix. A new season premiered in January 2020.

Where to watch: Netflix

Lost

"Lost" adds drama, a dash of fantasy, paranormal elements, and adventure to the mystery subgenre, along with a survival thriller for good measure. It centers on a group of people who find themselves stranded on an unknown island following a terrible plane crash. The twist? Hazards lurk around every corner because the island is filled with mysteries and perils.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Black Mirror

The zenith of the dystopian horror-thriller-mystery genre, "Black Mirror," explores a future/retrofuture/alternate world in which technology dominates and controls human existence. The first season, comprising three episodes, was released in 2011, and the recently completed sixth season, which debuted in June 2023 and included Aaron Paul and Annie Murphy, among others, is a must-watch on Netflix if you haven't already.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Witcher

Henry Cavill's resume is dominated by "The Witcher," in which he portrayed the lead character, Geralt of Rivia, for the first three seasons of the fantasy mystery series that debuted in 2019 and instantly became a global phenomenon. Co-stars Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra. Notably, Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill as the main character in the fourth season due to Cavill's departure.

Where to watch: Netflix

Manifest

The main plot of the Netflix original series "Manifest," starring Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, JR Ramirez, Luna Blaise, and Jack Messina, is similar to that of "Lost," with the exception that a strange plane arrives at its destination five and a half years later than expected. In the meantime, the travelers' relatives have continued with their lives. "Manifest" combines supernaturalism with fiction, intrigue, and suspense.

Where to watch: Netflix