Shemaroo Brings Metaverse Experience on JioDive

Shemaroo Entertainment has brought a new metaverse content destination for users in India. JioDive users will now be able to access a new Metaverse destination launched by Shemaroo. This new initiative from Shemaroo will increase the adoption of XR (extended reality) in India. JioDive was announced earlier this year during the IPL time to give users a new experience of watching cricket. It is a very affordable smartphone-based VR product that is available for Rs 1299 only. You can purchase it from Reliance Digital, Amazon, and JioMart.









Now, users having JioDive will be able to see the content of Shemaroo with a fresh perspective in the Metaverse. ShemarooVerse has been made in association with Microsoft Azure, NEAR Protocol, and Seracle. It aims to offer users an unparalleled and captivating entertainment experience. The VR adoption in India is still pretty low. This is because its use cases are limited to just entertainment, which users get through other means. Initiatives such as this from Shemaroo would help boost the ecosystem and result in faster adoption of VR headsets.

But there's still a lot of work that needs to be done in order to ensure that the ecosystem grows. With a fast 5G rollout, users consuming content from VR headsets will be able to seamlessly experience content. More platforms should push to build Metaverse destinations for users owning JioDive. If major platforms get onboard apart from Metaverse, it will be great for the content ecosystem as well as the technology world as things would advance faster.

JioDive users will be able to see thrilling movies and take part in interactive adventures with the arrival of ShemarooVerse. It will definitely take their entertainment to a whole new level.