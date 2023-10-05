Shemaroo Brings Metaverse Experience on JioDive

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Now, users having JioDive will be able to see the content of Shemaroo with a fresh perspective in the Metaverse. ShemarooVerse has been made in association with Microsoft Azure, NEAR Protocol, and Seracle.

Highlights

  • Shemaroo Entertainment has brought a new metaverse content destination for users in India.
  • JioDive users will now be able to access a new Metaverse destination launched by Shemaroo.
  • This new initiative from Shemaroo will increase the adoption of XR (extended reality) in India.

Follow Us

shemaroo brings metaverse experience for jiodive users

Shemaroo Entertainment has brought a new metaverse content destination for users in India. JioDive users will now be able to access a new Metaverse destination launched by Shemaroo. This new initiative from Shemaroo will increase the adoption of XR (extended reality) in India. JioDive was announced earlier this year during the IPL time to give users a new experience of watching cricket. It is a very affordable smartphone-based VR product that is available for Rs 1299 only. You can purchase it from Reliance Digital, Amazon, and JioMart.




Read More - JioDive – How this VR Headset Can Enhance Your Entertainment

Now, users having JioDive will be able to see the content of Shemaroo with a fresh perspective in the Metaverse. ShemarooVerse has been made in association with Microsoft Azure, NEAR Protocol, and Seracle. It aims to offer users an unparalleled and captivating entertainment experience. The VR adoption in India is still pretty low. This is because its use cases are limited to just entertainment, which users get through other means. Initiatives such as this from Shemaroo would help boost the ecosystem and result in faster adoption of VR headsets.

Read More - JioTag: Every Feature and Details You Should Know

But there's still a lot of work that needs to be done in order to ensure that the ecosystem grows. With a fast 5G rollout, users consuming content from VR headsets will be able to seamlessly experience content. More platforms should push to build Metaverse destinations for users owning JioDive. If major platforms get onboard apart from Metaverse, it will be great for the content ecosystem as well as the technology world as things would advance faster.

JioDive users will be able to see thrilling movies and take part in interactive adventures with the arrival of ShemarooVerse. It will definitely take their entertainment to a whole new level.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Airtel users can get 25% cashback on recharges via Airtel axis credit card which makes them cheapest in the industry.…

Vi Could Lose Access to Some Towers Resulting in Coverage…

Rupesh :

Most of telcos that failed in India have one thing in common. Lesser spending on network and use of revenues…

Vi Could Lose Access to Some Towers Resulting in Coverage…

bharat khanna :

BSNL is not loosing due to lower tarriffs its oosing due to unwarrented government policies.

Delay in Tariff Hike Expediting Transition to Jio and Airtel…

bharat khanna :

This is a realistic expextation to have, when they were saying this in 2020 they should have shared the date…

Bharti Airtel Likely to Achieve Rs 300 ARPU Target by…

shivraj roy :

HIGH ARPU postpaid users would leave immediately when that happens I personally know businessmen who all use VI postpaid for…

Vi Could Lose Access to Some Towers Resulting in Coverage…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments