Jio, Airtel and Vi: These Short-Term Prepaid Plans Offer Plenty of Benefits

Telecom operators in India provide a variety of prepaid plans for their subscribers to choose from. Users get the option to either go for the cost-effective daily data plans that offer adequate data or to opt for high-end prepaid plans that offer more data every day. These high-end prepaid plans are optimum for users who are looking for more daily data in their prepaid plans. Mentioned below are the short-term prepaid plans offered by Jio, Airtel and Vi that provide plenty of benefits.

Short-Term Plans from Jio

The leading telecom operator has multiple short-term plans to offer, however, one of the tending plans from the telco is a 2GB/day plan. Jio offers a prepaid plan which provides 2GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days at a price tag of Rs 499. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. In addition to this, users also get access to an annual subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile OTT platform as well as a complimentary subscription to a few Jio applications.

While 2GB plans are suitable for some, the users looking for more data can go for 3GB/day plans. Jio offers a 3GB/day prepaid plan with a validity period of 28 days at a cost of Rs 601. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. In addition to the daily 3GB data, users also get a total of additional 6GB data as well. This plan as well comes with access to an annual subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile OTT platform as well as a complimentary subscription to a few Jio applications.

Heavy Data Plans from Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel offers similar prepaid plans as Reliance Jio, however, the benefits that come along are a bit different. The telco offers a 2GB/ day prepaid plan for a validity period of 28 days at a price tag of Rs 499 as well. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. The plan includes added benefits such as a free trial to mobile edition Amazon Prime Video along with access to Wynk Music. This plan from Bharti Airtel as well offers an annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar mobile.

On the other hand, the 3GB/day plan is slightly cheaper than Jio. The telco offers a 3GB/day prepaid plan for a validity period of 28 days at a price tag of Rs 599. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. The benefits of this plan are the same as well, as users get access to an annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar mobile, a free trial to mobile edition Amazon Prime Video and Wynk Music.

Vodafone Idea’s Short-Term Plans

Lastly, Vodafone Idea or Vi doesn’t offer any 2GB plans that offer similar added benefits as the above two telcos. Vi offers a 2GB/day plan at a cost of Rs 359 for a validity period of 28 days. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. The plan doesn’t offer access to any OTT platforms. However, the telco offers a similar 3GB/day plan as Reliance Jio and even provides more data. Vi offers a 3GB/day plan at a price tag of Rs 601 for a validity period of 28 days. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. In addition to the daily 3GB data, users also get a total of additional 16GB data as well. This plan as well comes with access to an annual subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile OTT platform.

Moreover, both mentioned plans from Vi, offer added benefits which include the “Binge All Night” feature which allows users to use unlimited internet from 12 midnight to 6 am. Users can also take over their unused data from Monday to Friday to Saturday and Sunday which is called the “Weekend Roll Over” benefit. In addition to this, users also get 2GB of data backup every month at no extra cost.