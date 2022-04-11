Oppo K10 Pro Specifications Surface and a New Oppo K10 Variant in the Works

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo recently introduced its mid-range smartphone Oppo K10 in the Indian market. Now, seemingly Oppo is planning to introduce a new device in the K10 series called Oppo K10 Pro. A smartphone from Oppo with the model number PGIM10 was also recently spotted at the TENAA certification site which is most likely the Oppo K10 Pro. Speculations suggest that Oppo K10 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset meaning it would be a mid-range smartphone.

A new leak has hinted at the fact that Oppo K10 Pro could arrive in China first, however, the launch date of the device is not clear. According to the tipster Digital Chat Station even though Oppo K10 was introduced in India, the brand is working on a different version of Oppo K10 for China that could be a 5G model unlike the 4G model launched in India. The tipster said the K10 for the Chinese market could use a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 processor.

Oppo K10 Pro Specs

The TENAA certification listing suggests that the Oppo K10 Pro will arrive with a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080×2400pixel resolution. The device will feature support for a 120Hz refresh rate and will have a 20:9 aspect ratio, The device will also have a punch-hole notch housing the selfie camera. There will also be an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Oppo K10 Pro is likely to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and Adreno 660 GPU. The processor of the device will be paired with up to 8GB or 12GB of RAM along with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. Oppo K10 Pro will be backed by a 4,880mAh dual-cell battery that will come with 80W fast charging support.

Talking about the camera module of the device, Oppo K10 Pro is going to arrive with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and another 2MP sensor. The front of the device will feature a 16MP selfie camera. Moreover, it is also possible that the 50MP primary sensor on the device could actually be a Sony IMX766 sensor. The smartphone could be launched in blue, black, and white colour options.