Exciting Films Released on OTT in the Last Week of June

Get ready for a thrilling sunday of OTT, with a wide variety of films from all genres that came out in the last week of June. This week's releases are worth the wait, ranging from action thrillers to eagerly anticipated romance dramas.

Keep watching as these films bring engrossing tales, exceptional actors, and unique events straight into your living room. Get ready for a movie excursion that will keep you entertained this Sunday.

Also Read: 9 Intriguing OTT Releases to Beat Boredom This Weekend

Here is a list of the OTT films that were released in the last week of June:

Lust Stories 2

Lust Stories 2 is a new Hindi romance drama film directed by Konkona Sen Sharma, starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Verma, Kajol, Neena Gupta, and others. The film consists of four distinct narratives inspired by love, lust, passion, and desire.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: June 29, 2023

Afwaah

Afwaah is a Hindi mystery thriller directed by Sudhir Mishra, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Padukone, Sumeet Vyas, and Sharib Hashmi. The movie revolves around a political heiress and an advertising executive whose lives are turned upside down after a malicious story spreads on social media.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: June 30, 2023

Also Read: Explore the World of Thrilling K-Dramas With These Recent OTT Releases

Veeran

Veeran is a Tamil superhero fantasy drama that follows the story of a 15-year-old boy who is struck by lightning and falls into a coma. Upon recovery, he discovers that he has superhuman abilities. The film stars Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi, Vinay Rai, Athira Raj, and others, and is directed by ARK Saravan.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: June 30, 2023

Also Read: Web Series Set to Premiere on OTT Platforms in the Final Week of June

Nobody

Nobody is a US crime action drama starring Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Colin Salmon, and others, directed by Ilya Naishuller. The story follows a middle-aged man who leads a hopeless life, from a failing marriage to a mundane job, until a home invasion sparks his inner badass.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: June 30, 2023