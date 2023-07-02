Vodafone Idea Brings VoWi-Fi Calling Support to Bihar

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has been offering Wi-Fi calling services to customers of select circles for a long time now. But because of some unsaid reason, the telco has not yet expanded the support for it throughout the country. It is strange because when it comes to coverage (from Opensignal), Vi is behind its private competitors. In such a situation, it would have been a natural course for Vi to improve its coverage experience by allowing users to at least access Wi-Fi or VoWi-Fi calling services. But that hasn’t happened.

In fact, something opposite to it has happened. The telco has very slowly expanded the support for the service throughout the country. Regardless, customers of Vi can now access Wi-Fi calling support in Bihar. In a very silent manner, Vodafone Idea has introduced Wi-Fi calling in the state of Bihar.

With this, Bihar has become the 15th telecom circle to get support for Wi-Fi calling. Let’s take a look at all the regions where it is available right now.

Vodafone Idea Wi-Fi Calling is Available in all These Regions

Vodafone Idea is offering Wi-Fi calling in the following regions of the nation: Delhi, Kolkata, Gujarat, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West, Punjab, Maharashtra & Goa, Mumbai, Haryana, West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Bihar.

Note that not every device can support it. In case you are using a flagship phone or a mid-range device launched in the last two to three years, then it is safe for you to assume that your device would support it. Otherwise, just get in touch with the Vi customer care team if Wi-Fi calling is not working on your device.

With the help of Wi-Fi calling, users can make crystal-clear calls even in areas with poor network coverage. Vi’s competitors, including Airtel and Jio offer Wi-Fi calling support in all regions of the country.