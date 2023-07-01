Paratus Group Expands With Third Data Center Facility in Angola

Paratus Group, a pan-African telecommunications operator, announced its plans to construct Angola's first Tier-4 by-design Data Center (DC) in Luanda as part of its ongoing expansion efforts in the region. This development marks the company's third data centre in Angola, and the fifth carrier-neutral DC operated in southern Africa.

Largest Data Center Facility in Angola

Paratus described the project as the group's most ambitious data centre venture to date. The new data centre is going to be built on a plot of 30,000 square meters. The DC will be capable of accommodating over 2,000 cabinets and will have an overall IT power capacity of more than 10 MW.

According to Paratus, this new DC in Angola will be the biggest one yet and will not only enhance its existing DC services but also solidify its position as a major hub in the region.

Certified and Carrier-Neutral Data Centers

Paratus has received ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and PCI-DSS certifications for all their data centres located in Angola, Namibia, and Zambia. Their data centres are carrier-neutral and designed as Tier-3, providing a variety of colocation services to clients.

These services include half-cabinets, multi-tenant rows, and private cages. Additionally, Paratus offers onsite business continuity facilities to ensure uninterrupted operations.

Equiano Cable Activation Boosts Connectivity

Paratus Group, known for its pan-African network operations, already operates four Tier-3 by design, carrier-neutral, certified, and purpose-built data centres across southern Africa. With the recent activation of the Equiano subsea cable in Namibia, Paratus, the landing partner, can now deliver enhanced connectivity.

Equiano Cable has landing points in multiple countries, including Namibia. With 12 fibre pairs and a design capacity of 144 Tbps, the Equiano cable offers approximately 20 times more capacity than existing cables connecting Europe to South Africa.