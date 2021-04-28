Broadband Plans From Top ISPs to Learn and Work From Home

Fixed-line broadband Internet has become a very important part of people’s lives in the last year. After going through multiple lockdowns, one thing that people have understood is that they need a reliable internet connection with high bandwidth and low latency to do most of the things they did from their offices at their homes.

High-speed fiber broadband plans will not only allow users to work from home but also attend online classes and learn on the go. There are multiple internet service providers (ISPs) present in India that offer fiber broadband services. We are going to list plans from the top operators that are present in most of the cities of India so that you can choose an offering from one of these companies for work from home purposes.

The ISPs we are going to focus on are – JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber, Tata Sky Broadband, Excitel, ACT Fibernet, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Bharat Fibre, and You Broadband. Further, we will focus on all the broadband plans ranging from 100 Mbps to 200 Mbps speed.

We are selecting the range of 100 Mbps to 200 Mbps speed because these plans can work well for homes that have multiple users connected to the same network for several purposes, including online gaming, streaming, working, and learning.

JioFiber Broadband Plans For Work From Home

JioFiber is the fiber broadband arm of Reliance Jio. The company offers fiber internet plans ranging from 40 Mbps to 1 Gbps. Its 100 Mbps plan comes for a monthly cost of Rs 699. Users get unlimited data capped at a 3.3TB fair-usage-policy (FUP) limit with this plan. Users also get a free voice calling connection with the plan. There are no over-the-top (OTT) benefits included.

The company doesn’t offer a 200 Mbps plan, but it does offer a 150 Mbps plan. The 150 Mbps speed plan from JioFiber comes for Rs 999 per month and offers the same 3.3TB FUP data along with a free voice calling connection. Users get OTT benefits of major platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Amazon Prime Video, Voot Select, Voot Kids, Eros Now, JioCinema, JioSaavn, and more.

Both the plans are also available in quarterly, semi-annual, and annual validities. Note that none of the prices mentioned above includes taxes. Users will also be eligible to receive the Jio Set-Top Box (STB) at no extra cost. Further, there is a Rs 1,000 installation charge that is applicable on the purchase of a new broadband connection.

ACT Fibernet Broadband Plans For Work From Home

ACT Fibernet also offers a 100 Mbps and 150 Mbps broadband plan. We are taking its broadband offerings from Vijayawada. Note that the company’s offerings differ in price and benefits in different circles.

The ACT Silver Plus plan provides users with 100 Mbps speed, and the ACT Gold plan provides users with 150 Mbps speed. The monthly rental of the 100 Mbps plan is Rs 749, for which users get 1,500GB FUP data, and the monthly rental of the 150 Mbps plan is Rs 1,024, for which users get 3,000GB FUP data. There are OTT benefits of ZEE5 Premium, Hungama Play, and more included in the plan. The prices mentioned above are exclusive of taxes. Users can get either of these plans with long-term validities depending on their needs.

Tata Sky Broadband Plans For Work From Home

Tata Sky Broadband offers its 100 Mbps, 150 Mbps, and 200 Mbps plan at standard rates across multiple cities of India. The 100 Mbps plan from the company comes for Rs 950 per month, while the 150 Mbps and 200 Mbps plan come for Rs 1,050 and Rs 1,150 per month. Users will get a free dual-band router with either of the plans, and the installation will also be free of cost.

There is a free landline calling included in all the plans. The company doesn’t offer any OTT benefits with the plans. Further, users get 3.3TB FUP data with all the plans mentioned above. None of the prices mentioned above includes taxes.

Tata Sky Broadband avails all three plans with long-term validities as well.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband Plans For Work From Home

Airtel Xstream Fiber offers both 100 Mbps and 200 Mbps speed plans. The 100 Mbps broadband plan from the company comes for Rs 799 per month, and the 200 Mbps plan costs Rs 999 per month. Both plans come with OTT benefits. However, the OTT benefits such as Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Amazon Prime Video are only available for the users going for the 200 Mbps plan.

The company doesn’t charge for installation from the users who purchase the plans for at least 3 months or more. Further, users get a free dual-band Wi-Fi router for their connection. Users have the option to pay Rs 1,500 as refundable security for getting the Xstream Box. Further, users get a free fixed-line calling connection. Note that the prices are exclusive of taxes.

Airtel Xstream Fiber offers both the plans with long-term validities of up to 1 year.

Excitel Broadband Plans For Work From Home

Excitel offers its 100 Mbps broadband plan for a monthly cost of Rs 699 and the 200 Mbps plan for a monthly cost of Rs 799. These prices don’t include GST. There is no installation charge on the connection, but the users will have to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 2,000 for the ONU devices that the company will provide. There are no OTT benefits offered with either of the plans. However, users are offered truly unlimited data without any FUP limit. Both the plans can be purchased for the long term as well.

You Broadband Plans For Work From Home

You Broadband recently announced new broadband plans for the Ahmedabad circle. The 100 Mbps plan now costs Rs 826 per month, and the 200 Mbps plan costs Rs 1,062 per month. The prices of both the plans are inclusive of GST. Users get 3.5TB FUP data with both plans. Further, the ONU devices offered by the company come against a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,999. There are no OTT benefits offered with the plans. Both the plans are also available to be purchased with long-term validity.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Broadband Plans For Work From Home

BSNL Bharat Fibre also offers users 100 Mbps and 200 Mbps broadband plans. The 100 Mbps plan comes for Rs 799 per month, and the 200 Mbps plan comes for Rs 999 per month. Both the plans provide users with 3,300GB of FUP data and a free voice calling connection. The 200 Mbps plan offers users a free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Premium, while the 100 Mbps plan offers users no OTT benefit. Note that none of the prices mentioned above includes GST.