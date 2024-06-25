Vodafone Idea Enhances Vi Movies and TV App With ZEE5 Partnership



Indian telecommunications company Vodafone Idea (Vi) today announced a partnership with OTT (Over-The-Top) player Zee5 to enhance its content offerings. With this new addition, the Vi Movies and TV App now offers access to 17 OTT apps in one subscription. Vi users can binge on their favourite content from OTT apps such as Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, ZEE5, and others, all with a single subscription to Vi Movies and TV on their mobile devices and TV, Vodafone Idea said in a statement on Tuesday.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Brings Vi Movies and TV Subscription Plans









Partnership with Zee5 Enhances Vi Movies and TV App

With the new iteration of the Vi Movies and TV App, subscribers can indulge in an array of content ranging from blockbuster movies like "Do Aur Do Pyaar" on Disney+ Hotstar to sports extravaganzas such as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Sony LIV. Additionally, ZEE5 offers acclaimed shows like "Sunflower" and a diverse collection of movies.

Content Lineup Across Multiple OTT Platforms

Vi customers now have more content to enjoy with over 17 OTT platform subscriptions, including Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, ZEE5, Fancode for sports, and regional content platforms such as Klikk (Bengali), Chaupal (Punjabi), Atrangi (Desi Hindi content), Manorama Max (Malayalam), NammaFlix (Kannada), and Playflix for Korean shows dubbed in Hindi. It also enables access to 350 live TV channels like Aaj Tak, ABP News, Republic, and premium lifestyle channels like Eurosport, TLC, etc.

Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, Vodafone Idea, said, "Our content aggregator platform, Vi Movies and TV App, offers access to 17 OTT platforms with a single plan. This not only reduces the cost of entertainment consumption but also eliminates the hassle of subscribing to multiple OTT apps separately."

He further added, “We are confident that Vi Movies and TV App will strike a chord with our consumers for its cost-effectiveness and convenience, opting for a seamless entertainment experience over multiple independent subscriptions. Our aim is to make high-quality entertainment accessible to our users and enhance their overall viewing experience through strategic partnerships with various OTT platforms. We will continue to expand our offerings by bringing the best entertainment experience for our users."

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Launches OTT Subscription Bundled Plans With Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV

New Subscription Plans and Pricing Details

Additionally, Vi said it has introduced two new subscription plans alongside the Vi Movies and TV App upgrade. The Vi Movies and TV Plus plan, priced at Rs 248 per month, includes unlimited access to 17 OTT apps, 350 live TV channels, and extra data for prepaid users. This plan can be accessed on two devices - TV and mobile - and includes an extra 6GB of data for prepaid users.

For budget-conscious consumers, Vi launched the Vi Movies and TV Lite plan at Rs 154 per month, which offers access to 16 OTT platforms on a single mobile device with an additional 2GB data benefit.

According to Vi, these plans are in addition to the Vi Movies and TV Pro plan, which offers over 13 OTT apps at Rs 202 per month for prepaid users and Rs 199 per month for postpaid users. This plan can be accessed on two devices - TV and mobile. The Vi Movies and TV Pro prepaid subscription also offers an extra 5GB of data, the company said.