OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G to Launch Soon Globally

OnePlus is soon going to launch the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G in India. The brand has not officially confirmed any details about the smartphone. However, after the success that the Nord CE 3 Lite saw in India, it is expected that OnePlus would also bring the Nord CE 4 Lite for Indian consumers. The device has been spotted on the NBTC certification website, and some of its specifications have been confirmed. Let's take a look at the details that are known now.









OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: Confirmed Details

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G has appeared on the NBTC website with the model number CPH2621. It is not only going to launch in India but also in other markets such as Thailand. It is also confirmed that it will be a 5G phone.

Note that it is not just NBTC, but also other certification platforms such as IMDA and Geekbench where the device has been spotted. Since the device has been spotted on several platforms with the same model number, it is likely that its launch is close. Some of the details of the device have been tipped online.

It is expected to come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and is likely going to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. The device will likely sport a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP main camera, 2MP depth sensor, and a 16MP macro sensor.

In the software department, the device is likely going to feature Android 14 out of the box and offer at least two major Android OS updates along with three years of security updates. The Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is expected to come with a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast-charging.