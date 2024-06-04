SaskTel Gets Federal Funds to Upgrade Northern Saskatchewan Network



Canadian regional operator SaskTel announced plans to use funding from Canada's Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) to significantly improve connectivity for residents in Northern and Indigenous communities. The company will upgrade mobile and fibre coverage in Northern Canada using the funds.

"The funding from the Universal Broadband Fund will build on SaskTel’s existing investments to enhance its infrastructure, delivering faster Internet service and improved connectivity to residents living in Northern and Indigenous communities," said the Minister Responsible for SaskTel.









Expanding Mobile and Fibre Optic Coverage

Commenting on the funding, SaskTel said, "We are pleased to receive funding from the Universal Broadband Fund and look forward to bringing improved connectivity to more residents of our province."

SaskTel said it will utilise the recently announced UBF funding to expand and upgrade its transport network in parts of the province and deliver SaskTel broadband (infiNET) service to residents living in Deschambault Lake, Ballantyne Bay, Tyrell Lake, Jan Lake, Cumberland House, Cumberland House Cree Nation, and Pemmican Portage. Additional communities that will receive the service will be announced later.

Reaching Remote Communities

Moreover, SaskTel also plans to construct new cell towers to extend wireless coverage to Birch Narrows First Nation, Island Lake (Ministikwan Lake Cree Nation), Turnor Lake, and along Highway 106, known as Hanson Lake Road.

The Canadian government said separately that it is bringing high-speed Internet access and mobile connectivity to underserved communities - namely Indigenous communities - and roads in Saskatchewan.

Canada's National Connectivity Goals

The government said up to CAD 105 million was allocated to SaskTel for projects that will benefit up to 5,700 households in across West Central and Northern Saskatchewan, the majority of which are Indigenous. SaskTel will upgrade the speed available in 19 more communities across the province to 50/10 megabits per second (Mbps).

"Everyone in Canada will have access to high-speed Internet by 2030, and 98 percent of Canadians will be connected by 2026. Canada is on track to meet its 2026 connectivity targets," the Canadian government said.

SaskTel is an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) provider in Saskatchewan, with nearly 1.4 million customer connections.