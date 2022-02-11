Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Budget Smartwatch Launched in India for Rs 1,999

The Indian wearable company Noise has launched its latest budget smartwatch in India on Friday labelled as Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand. The newly launched smartwatch is the latest addition to the company’s Pulse series portfolio. The affordable smartwatch was unveiled today and will go on sale the next week. It comes with exciting features such as 150 watch faces, health tracking systems and more. The specifications and price details of the wearable have been made live on the Amazon India website. Let’s have a look at the details of Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand.

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Specifications

The newly launched affordable smartwatch Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand comes with a large 1.69-inch colour LCD display and a side-mounted rotatable crown to operate the user interface to access everything on the screen of the watch. The brand is offering the smartwatch in four strap colour options which will also be interchangeable. Moreover, the Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand comes with an option of more than 150 watch faces to choose from.

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand smartwatch is also a fitness tracker and like most of them comes with multiple health and fitness-related features. The device is equipped with more than 60 sports modes which include walking, cycling, running, basketball, and much more. Talking about the health-related features of the device, ColorFit Pulse Grand comes with multiple health tracking features such as a 24/7 heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor to track blood-oxygen level, stress monitor, sleep tracking, and female health tracking.

The company claims that the all-new wearable will offer up to 1500 minutes of usage with just 15 minutes of charge. This means that the device offers 25 hours of battery life with just 15 minutes of charge. However, the brand hasn’t yet specified the exact battery backup on the new Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand smartwatch. The smartwatch is also IP67 rated for protection against dust and water.

Price and Availability

The new Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand smartwatch has a retail price of Rs 3,999; however, the device has been launched with an introductory price tag of Rs 1,999. The watch has been listed on Amazon which suggests that the device will be available via the e-commerce platform and will go on sale from February 18, 12 noon. The colour options on the wearable include Olive Green, Champagne Grey, Electric Blue, and Jet Black.