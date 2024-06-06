KPN and ABP Establish TowerCo to Enhance Dutch Mobile Infrastructure

Reported by Srikapardhi

Partnership to Optimise Mobile Infrastructure and Expand Coverage in the Netherlands.

Highlights

  • TowerCo to manage a diverse portfolio of 3,800 towers and rooftops across the Netherlands.
  • KPN commits to a built-to-suit arrangement and a 20-year tenancy agreement with TowerCo.
  • KPN holds a 51 percent majority stake in TowerCo, with ABP owning the remaining 49 percent.

Dutch operator KPN is starting a new joint venture with the Dutch pension fund ABP. Both parties have signed an agreement to create a new tower company (TowerCo), bringing together their passive mobile infrastructure assets. This partnership is in line with KPN's ‘Connect, Activate, and Grow’ strategy to optimise the value of its passive infrastructure assets and retain strategic flexibility, KPN said on Wednesday.

Also Read: KPN and Comarch Extend Partnership With Focus on SaaS and Innovation




TowerCo's Portfolio

TowerCo is set to manage a portfolio of approximately 3,800 towers and rooftops across the Netherlands. These assets include those of NOVEC and OTC, portfolio companies owned by TenneT and ABP respectively. KPN has also committed to a built-to-suit arrangement for the next 10 years.

Also Read: Ooredoo Qatar Launches Eco-Friendly Energy Initiative for Mobile Sites

KPN's Commitment and Tenancy Plans

TowerCo and KPN have entered into a long-term master service agreement, under which KPN will continue to be a tenant of TowerCo for an initial period of 20 years. TowerCo aims to further increase tenancy levels of its network by providing access to fully modernised towers and rooftops, the official release said.

KPN said this transaction allows it to ensure that its mobile network continues to meet the performance standards required to deliver high-quality services to subscribers, to accommodate new technologies, such as 5G, and to expand coverage into underserved areas. As part of the transaction, some of the existing lease terms have been reset.

Also Read: KPN to Shutdown 2G Network in Netherlands by December 2025

KPN's Majority Stake in TowerCo

Under the terms of the agreement, KPN will hold a majority stake of 51 percent in TowerCo, with ABP holding the remaining 49 percent. The transaction also involves KPN acquiring TenneT's stake in NOVEC. KPN has agreed to an upfront cash payment of EUR 120 million to NOVEC/OTC's current shareholders for the stake in the company, subject to closing adjustments.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

