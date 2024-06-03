Ooredoo Qatar Launches Eco-Friendly Energy Initiative for Mobile Sites

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Clean Energy – Super Hybrid Program to Optimise Energy Consumption and Reduce Carbon Emissions.

Highlights

  • Ooredoo Qatar introduces eco-friendly energy solutions for mobile sites.
  • The program integrates solar and wind energy to reduce carbon emissions.
  • The initiative aims to save 140 tonnes of CO2 and plant 21,000 trees per site.

Ooredoo Qatar has launched an eco-friendly energy initiative aimed at transforming energy consumption at mobile outdoor sites. The "Clean Energy – Super Hybrid" program integrates various eco-friendly energy sources, including solar power and wind energy, to optimise energy consumption and reduce carbon emissions.

Also Read: Ooredoo Qatar Integrates AI into Operations Through Use Case Implementations




Clean Energy – Super Hybrid Program

Ooredoo Qatar said the "Clean Energy – Super Hybrid" program underwent extensive testing through multiple Proof-of-Concepts in 2023 and 2024. It leverages solar energy during daylight hours and switches between alternative energy sources as needed, significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions and the carbon footprint of mobile sites in Qatar.

Successful Pilots and Environmental Impact

Following successful pilots at various mobile locations, the system has proven to be highly effective and well-suited to Qatar's environmental conditions, the official release said.

Ooredoo plans to implement this green initiative across all its mobile sites by 2026, aiming to save approximately 140 tonnes of CO2 and the equivalent of planting 21,000 trees at every site over 25 years. Besides the environmental advantages, the initiative is expected to lower operational costs associated with fuel-dependent towers.

Also Read: Ooredoo Qatar Deploys World-First 50G PON Connectivity

"The initiative aims to cut emissions and improve operational efficiency through the use of innovative green and renewable technologies," Ooredoo Qatar said.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

