NTT DATA Rolls Out LEO Satellite Connectivity for Key Clients



NTT Data Middle East and Africa announced the launch of deployments of its Low-Earth Orbit (LEO)-based connectivity services for nine key clients spanning various sectors such as retail, banking, mining, and logistics. The services aim to deliver a connectivity solution that improves network performance and provides a consistent and better client experience, NTT Data said in an official release.

Benefits of LEO Satellite Solutions

The company stated that its deployment of LEO satellite services aims to mitigate the frequent disruptions caused by fiber cable breaks or power disruptions (load shedding), ensuring more reliable and continuous connectivity for businesses across the region.

However, NTT Data emphasised that, although it has been offering satellite services for more than 10 years, an integrated GEO-LEO solution, together with fiber and wireless alternatives, translates to enhanced performance for multiple use-cases including access to latency-sensitive applications as well as real-time services such as video conferencing, among others.

Deployment Strategy and Vertical Focus

NTT Data says the company has been focused on a program of deployments for key clients in selected industries and claims to be one of the first to take a vertical approach to deploying the solution.

NTT Data further explains: "Our approach is to provide LEO-based connectivity solutions using industry specific full-stack architecture. This enables business transformation for our clients, as opposed to simply connecting their locations. The enhanced attributes of LEO only reach their full potential when used in an integrated infrastructure and application ecosystem tailored to the requirements of the organisation."

"We are incredibly excited to have already started the deployment of this transformative satellite technology to our clients," the company added.