The popular streaming platform, Netflix, has updated its ISP Speed Index for February 2021. JioFiber retains the top spot with an average speed of 3.6 Mbps. Notably, it is the only ISP in the country with a 3.6 Mbps median speed, whereas other ISPs on the list achieved 3.4 Mbps speeds. 7 Star Digital, Airtel Xstream Fiber, ACT Fibernet, Excitel Broadband, Spectra and Tatasky Broadband share the second spot with 3.4 Mbps speeds. The country’s leading wired internet service provider, BSNL, is second to last on the list with just 2.8 Mbps speed. BSNL has revised its Bharat Fiber pan-India plans with a lot of plans now offering 300 Mbps speeds, so we might see the average speed increasing on its network in the coming months.

Netflix ISP Speed Index Report for February 2021: What It Suggests

For more than six months, Reliance JioFiber retained the top spot in the Netflix ISP Speed Index report. Even before launching the affordable plans in September 2019, JioFiber had a lead over other ISPs in the industry because of its complete fibre network and high-speed internet.

7 Star Digital, which is one of the popular ISPs in Mumbai, is second on the list, followed by Airtel Xstream Fiber, ACT Fibernet, Excitel Broadband, Spectra and Tata Sky Broadband. It is good to see ISPs like Excitel and Spectra performing consistently in recent times. While Excitel Broadband is offering speeds up to 300 Mbps, Spectra has broadband plans with up to 1 Gbps speeds.

ISP Technology Speed Rank Jio Giga Fiber Fibre 3.6 Mbps 1 7 Star Digital Wireless|Fibre|Cable 3.4 Mbps 2 Airtel Fibre|DSL 3.4 Mbps 2 Atria Convergence Technologies Fiber 3.4 Mbps 2 Excitel Broadband Fibre|Cable 3.4 Mbps 2 SPECTRA Fibre 3.4 Mbps 2 Tatasky Broadband Fibre 3.4 Mbos 2 Alliance Broadband Fibre 3.2 Mbps 3 D-VoiS Wireless|Fibre|DSL 3.2 Mbps 3 GTPL Fibre|Cable 3.2 Mbps 3 Hathway DSL|Cable 3.2 Mbps 3 One Broadband Fibre|Cable 3.2 Mbps 3 Syscon Infoway Wireless|DSL 3.2 Mbps 3 YOU Broadband Fibre|Cable 3.2 Mbps 3 Tikona Wireless 3 Mbps 4 BSNL Wireless|Fibre|DSL 2.8 Mbps 5 MTNL WIreless|Fibre|DSL 2.4 Mbps 6

At the third spot are Alliance Broadband, D-VoiS, GTPL, Hathway, One Broadband, Syscon Infoway and You Broadband with an average speed of 3.2 Mbps. Tikona is fourth on the list with 3 Mbps speed, followed by BSNL on fifth with 2.8 Mbps average speed and MTNL is at the last position with 2.4 Mbps average speed.

BSNL continues to struggle in the industry because a majority of its subscribers are still using DSL broadband plans. BSNL has just over a million Bharat Fiber customers, so the ISP is required to do some hard work in the coming months to compete with the private ISPs.

As for other details, Netflix says India has achieved an average speed of 3.4 Mbps in the same month. It is placed second on the list alongside other countries like Brazil, Canada, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malaysia, New Zealand, Panama, Paraguay, Poland, Portugal and South Korea. On the top spot are Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Hong Kong, Israel, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, United Kingdom and the United States, with a 3.6 Mbps average speed across all the ISPs.