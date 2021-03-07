BSNL Offering 12 Regular Postpaid Data Add-ons and Rs 365 Annual Add-on With 12GB Data

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering postpaid data add-ons. Unlike the private telcos which are providing just two data add-ons to postpaid subscribers, BSNL customers can avail a slew of data add-ons starting at just Rs 50. BSNL also has an annual data add-on for postpaid subscribers of Rs 365 that offers 1GB of data per month for 12 months. The premium data pack from BSNL is priced at Rs 1,711 and it offers 30GB of data. That said, these are just 2G and 3G data plans because BSNL is yet to launch 4G services in the country. BSNL postpaid subscribers can subscribe to these data add-ons on top of any regular postpaid plan. The government-led PSU also revised its postpaid plans a few months ago to stay competitive in the industry. Continue reading to know more about the BSNL Postpaid Data Plans in detail.

BSNL Postpaid Data Add-on of Rs 50: Check Benefits

Priced at just Rs 50, BSNL’s most affordable data pack comes with 550MB of data. Post the FUP limit, speeds will be reduced to 40 Kbps. Since these are data add-ons, BSNL is not offering voice calling and SMS benefits.

BSNL Postpaid Data Add-on of Rs 75: Check Benefits

The next data add-on in the list is priced at Rs 75. It offers 1500MB (1.5GB) of data, after which the telco will reduce speeds to 40 Kbps, the same as the Rs 50 data add-on.

BSNL Postpaid Data Add-on of Rs 170: Check Benefits

The third plan on the list is the data add-on of Rs 225. It allows a user to consume high-speed data of 2.2GB, post which the speeds will be reduced to 40 Kbps.

BSNL Postpaid Data Add-on of Rs 225: Check Benefits

The Rs 225 add-on comes with 4.2GB data benefit which can be used on top of your postpaid plan’s data benefit. Similar to other data add-ons, this plan does not come with voice calling and SMS benefits.

Fixed Monthly Charge in Rs.(GST Extra) Total bundled free Usage in GB Data Charges after free usage Rs 50 Unlimited Speed 40 Kbps after 550MB Rs 75 1500MB Speed 40 Kbps after 1500MB Rs 170 2.2GB Speed 40 Kbps after 2.2GB Rs 225 4.2GB Speed 40 Kbps after 4.2GB Rs 290 9GB Speed 40 Kbps after 9GB Rs 501 12GB Speed 40 Kbps after 12GB Rs 549 16GB Speed 40 Kbps after 16GB Rs 240 Unlimited Speed 80 Kbps after 3.5GB Rs 340 Unlimited Speed 80 Kbps after 5.5GB Rs 666 Unlimited Speed 128 Kbps after 11GB Rs 901 Unlimited Speed 128 Kbps after 20GB Rs 1,711 Unlimited Speed 128 Kbps after 30GB

BSNL Postpaid Data Add-on of Rs 240: Check Benefits

It is weird to see the Rs 240 data add-on from BSNL offering less benefit that the Rs 225 data add-on. BSNL is providing just 3.5GB data benefit with the Rs 240 add-on plan.

BSNL Postpaid Data Add-on of Rs 290: Check Benefits

BSNL has doubled the data benefit of Rs 290 add-on to 9GB when compared to the Rs 225 data add-on. Data speeds will be down to 40 Kbps after the FUP limit.

BSNL Postpaid Data Add-on of Rs 340: Check Benefits

The Rs 340 data add-on for BSNL postpaid subscribers offers just 5.5GB data benefit, which is lower than the data benefit offered by the Rs 290 data pack.

BSNL Postpaid Data Add-on of Rs 501: Check Benefits

After the Rs 290 data add-on, BSNL is offering a data add-on of Rs 501 that offers just 12GB of data benefit, especially when compared to the Rs 290 data add-on.

BSNL Postpaid Data Add-on of Rs 549: Check Benefits

The Rs 549 postpaid data add-on from BSNL offers 16GB of high-speed data, and the speeds will be reduced to 40 Kbps after the FUP limit.

BSNL Postpaid Data Add-on of Rs 666: Check Benefits

Priced at Rs 666, this data add-on offers a decent 11GB of data benefit, however, it is lower than the benefit offered by Rs 549 data pack. The Rs 666 pack offers after FUP speeds of 128 Kbps.

BSNL Postpaid Data Add-on of Rs 901: Check Benefits

The Rs 901 data pack offers benefit of 20GB. Users can still consume data benefit after the FUP limit at 128 Kbps which will be more than enough for sending messages on social media platforms.

BSNL Postpaid Data Add-on of Rs 1,711: Check Benefits

The premium data add-on for BSNL postpaid subscribers costs Rs 1,711 and it comes with 30GB data along with 128 Kbps after FUP speeds.

The Rs 170, Rs 225, Rs 501, Rs 666, Rs 901 and Rs 1,711 postpaid data packs can also be recharged for longer durations up to one year.

BSNL Annual Postpaid Data Add-on of Rs 365: Check Benefits

Last on the list, we have the annual postpaid data pack of Rs 365 that offers 1GB of data per month for 12 months.

Do make a note that the prices mentioned in this article are excluding GST, so an additional 18% charges will be levied on top.