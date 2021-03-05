Fiber Broadband Plans from BSNL, Airtel and Jio Worth Looking At

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Airtel, and Jio are a few of the top broadband operators in the country. All the operators mentioned above provide their users with fiber broadband plans. There are multiple plans you can choose from, but today, we will single out one plan from each internet service provider (ISP), which is unique and best in their category. We are taking the fiber plans from BSNL, Airtel, and Jio because they are available pan-India at the same tariffs.

One Fiber Broadband Plan BSNL, Airtel and Jio That is Worth it

Starting with the state-run telco, BSNL’s Rs 999 fiber broadband plan is a killer value option for the users. It provides 200 Mbps downloading and uploading speed, which is sufficient for doing anything you want to do from your home/office. This plan comes with 3.3TB of data and also offers a free landline connection. There is an over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP included as well.

Coming to Airtel, it provides users with a 200 Mbps broadband plan for the same rate as BSNL. It costs Rs 999 per month and offers 3.3TB (3,333GB) data to the users. This plan also offers a free landline connection with an OTT benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, and more Airtel Thanks benefits.

Lastly, Jio’s Rs 999 broadband plan offers users 150 Mbps speeds. While it is a lower speed than what Airtel and BSNL offer, it is still sufficient for doing most or all of the tasks an average user needs to do. Users get 3.3TB data along with a free landline connection and OTT benefits of 14 different applications worth Rs 1,000 for free.

It is worthy to note that none of the prices mentioned above is inclusive of GST. Additionally, these plans are also available for long-term validities, which bring their monthly cost down and make them a better deal.