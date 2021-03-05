Samsung Galaxy A22 Might be the Most Affordable 5G Device to Date

Samsung launched the A42 5G last year, which was crowned as the cheapest 5G smartphone from the company. But that title was recently snatched by the A32 5G, which launched in Europe and Russia. The South Korean giant may launch the Galaxy A22 5G later this year, which is expected to take the title of being the cheapest 5G smartphone from Samsung to date. According to the online rumours, the device might launch in the second half of 2021. Take a look at some of the information shared by the GalaxyClub in its report about the device.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Details

According to the publication’s report, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will carry the model number – SM – A226B. It will be an ODM device, unlike most of the Samsung Galaxy Smartphones and will be just like the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (SM – T225).

The report suggests that the Galaxy A22 5G will come in two different configurations of memory/storage. The colour options it might be available in are – violet, light green, white, and grey. Samsung is expected to sell the device both in the Europe and Asia markets.

There are no other specifications of the device available at the moment. But more should come to surface soon since the device is expected to launch later this year. It is worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G didn’t launch in India.

Samsung has only launched its 4G variant in the country, and there is no word or indication from the company on bringing its 5G variant here. That might be the case with Samsung Galaxy A22 5G as well since India’s 5G market is still not ripe as commercial 5G rollout is quite far from here.

But if the Galaxy A22 5G does arrive in India, it might be able to give serious competition to other mid-range 5G smartphones from the Chinese companies.