DishSMRT HUB Offers Smart TV Experience for Only Rs 2,499

The age of Smart TVs is well already here. People rely on over-the-top (OTT) content to get their entertainment demands satiated. Direct-to-Home (DTH) operators have understood this demand and have launched several Smart TV boxes to give users direct access to OTT content through their TVs. Smart Boxes can turn any normal TV into a Smart TV, but it does require an active internet/Wi-Fi connection. Dish TV, one of the largest DTH operators in the country, is also offering users a Smart Box option called ‘DishSMRT HUB’. Let’s take a look at all of its features and price.

DishSMRT HUB Offers Entertainment Like Never Before

One of the best things about the DishSMRT HUB is that it allows users to watch both regular satellite TV content and content from the web, depending on the user’s wish. It runs on the Android TV platform meaning users will be able to access all their favourite apps from the Google Play Store.

The DishSMRT HUB comes with support for ‘Miracast’ that allows users to mirror content from their Android devices to the TV. It also allows users to control their smart home devices from one place. Along with Miracast, the Smart Box also comes with Chromecast to allow mirroring of content on the TV.

Multiple user profiles can be created on the Smart Box, and users can turn their smartphone to a remote with the ‘Remote App’ of the company.

The Smart Box comes with support for Google Assistant to facilitate voice search, and users can also customise their home screen.

The DishSMRT HUB is available at the company’s website for Rs 2,499 for existing users looking to upgrade from their normal Set-Top Box (STB) and Rs 3,999 for new users. It is worth noting that this price doesn’t include any of the OTT subscriptions or channel packs. For getting that, users will have to shell out more money.