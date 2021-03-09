PUBG Mobile 1.3 Rolling Out With Hundred Rhythms Mode and New Metro Royale Chapter

PUBG Mobile will turn three this month and a new update is rolling out to the game starting today. PUBG Mobile 1.3 will mark the popular mobile game’s 3rd anniversary. Besides, the update will also set the stage for Royale Pass Season 18: The Hundred Rhythms Music Party. PUBG Mobile 1.3 brings a lot of new features Hundred Rhythms Mode which begins on March 9, new Metro Royale: Uncover chapter, Mosin-Nagant sniper rifle that uses 7.62mm ammo and Motor Glider vehicle. Besides, PUBG Mobile 1.3 brings in a lot of performance improvements. The company confirmed the servers would not be taken offline for this update. The update requires 640MB of storage space on Android devices and 1.55GB on iOS devices. As usual, players on different versions cannot team up with each other.

PUBG Mobile 1.3 Update: Everything That’s New

The update brings a new mode called ‘Hundred Rhythms’ to the popular Erangel map. It is basically an electronic music festival with three special skills and the players will be required to choose a skill that suits them. After choosing the event mode, a screen requiring players to choose a skill will appear on Spawn Island. Players will need to choose the Guardian Armband, Recon Armband, or Camouflage Armband before the match begins. After selecting the skill, players will receive three skills. The first is an active skill that grants the player a powerful ability; the other two are passive skills that grant the player buffs. Players will start the match with just the core skill and will need to get cassettes to unlock the passive skills.

On March 31, a brand new Clowns’ Tricks Gameplay will be made live. This feature will be live as part of the 3rd-anniversary celebrations. A Clown Shop Vehicle will be placed in Erangel and players can collect Clown Tokens and exchange them for items such as normal combat supplies and special strategic items in the Clown Shop Vehicle.

A Music Graffiti Wall will also appear at Spawn Island in Erangel map. The 1.3 update also brings Metro Royale: Uncover chapter in-line with the company’s tradition of introducing a new chapter at the beginning of every season.

After the update, Power Armor mode will be available every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The battle royale game is also getting a new sniper rifle called Mosin-Nagan that uses 7.62mm ammo. The official patch notes say Mosin-Nagan is as powerful as the Kar98K. The Mosin-Nagant will spawn on Erangel and Vikendi, replacing some of the Kar98K rifles.

Lastly, there’s a new Motor Glider vehicle which can be found in Erangel and Miramar maps. The Motor Glider is a two-person vehicle that consists of a front seat for the pilot and a back seat where a passenger can shoot from.

These are the major features added with the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update. There are several basic performance, security and experience improvements as well baked into this update.