iPhone 12 Manufacturing in India to Start Soon: Report

Apple is reportedly shifting its manufacturing facilities from China to other parts of Asia in order to safeguard itself from any trade wars

By March 9th, 2021 AT 12:23 PM
    Apple is planning to start manufacturing the iPhone 12 series in India. The Cupertino tech giant is reportedly shifting its manufacturing facilities from China to other parts of Asia to safeguard itself from any trade wars that may happen between the USA and China. Apple is already manufacturing a ton of iPhones in India. It all started with the iPhone SE, which was followed by the iPhone XR and iPhone 11. Now, Apple is planning to shift the iPhone 12 series production to India from China. It is also thinking about manufacturing the iPhone 12 mini in India, but a final decision is yet to be taken.

    iPhone 12 Production to Shift to India from China

    According to a Business Standard report, Apple plans to initially shift about 7% to 10% of the iPhone 12 production from China to India. As for the plans for iPhone 12 mini, the company is still contemplating the decision that needs to be taken.

    The iPhone 12 production in India should start under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, and the device should be available for purchase within India as well as for exports. Apple will be able to skip on paying heavy import duties on the iPhones saving a lot of its cost with local manufacturing.

    One thing that remains to be seen is if Apple will extend the benefits of low-cost to the customers in India or not. It is worth noting that there was no price difference between the iPhones manufactured within India and the imported ones in the past.

    However, if Apple brings the price of the iPhones down for the Indian customers, it will be able to attract a much larger chunk of the Indian market. Apple has been eyeing a larger market share in India, and this would be the perfect opportunity for the tech giant to realise its goals.

    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

