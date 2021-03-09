Moto G30 and Moto G10 Power Launched in India, Price and Specifications

Motorola has just launched the Moto G30 and Moto G10 Power in India. Both are entry-level devices running on the latest Android version out of the box. The Moto G10 Power comes with a huge battery and has a large display. Both the devices are powered by the octa-core Qualcomm chipsets and have expandable storages. Let’s take a look at the price and specifications of the Moto G30 and Moto G10 Power.

Moto G30 Specifications

The Moto G30 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision TFT display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 1TB).

There is a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP macro-shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is a 13MP sensor at the front.

The device comes with a 5,000mAh battery and can deliver up to 2 days of performance on a single charge. It further supports 20W fast-charging.

Moto G10 Power Specifications

The Moto G10 Power comes with the same display as the Moto G30 but without the 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (expandable up to 1TB).

It has a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also an 8MP sensor at the front for clicking selfies.

It packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast-charging.

Moto G30 and Moto G10 Power Price

The Moto G30 has been launched for a price of Rs 10,999 for its sole 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. It will be available in Pastel Sky and Dark Pearl colours.

The Moto G10 Power has been launched for a price of Rs 9,999 for its sole 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. It will be available in Breeze Blue and Aurora Grey colours.