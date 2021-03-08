Moto G10 Power With 6000mAh Battery and Moto G30 With 90Hz Display Launching Tomorrow

Motorola is all set to launch the Moto G10 Power and the Moto G30 smartphones in India tomorrow (March 9). The Lenovo-owned company has confirmed the two phones’ exclusivity to e-commerce giant Flipkart. The landing page made live on Flipkart reveals the key specifications of both phones. The Moto G10 Power will sport a beefy 6000mAh battery competing with the likes of Poco M3, Redmi 9 Power and the Realme Narzo 30A. The Moto G30, on the other hand, is confirmed to have a 90Hz display. As we reported earlier, Motorola is teasing both the phones with the hashtag ‘AsliAllRounders.’ The Moto G30 went official in Europe last month, but it seems like the Moto G10 Power will make its global debut in India with its specifications largely similar to the Moto G10.

Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 India Launch: What to Expect?

The Moto G10 Power will mostly be the Moto G10 with a 6000mAh battery. The phone is also confirmed to have a 48MP quad-camera setup on the rear side. The image of the Moto G10 Power revealed by Flipkart shows an identical rear panel design to the Moto G10. For the unaware, the Moto G10 launched in Europe sports a 6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision display and it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset. The phone might come in a single variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The quad-camera setup on the Moto G10 Power will include a 48MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s an 8MP camera on the front. The handset also has a dedicated hardware key for triggering Google Assistant. The Moto G10 has a 5000mAh battery, so the only difference between the G10 and the G10 Power could be the 6000mAh battery.

Moving onto the Moto G30, the phone will have a 6.5-inch 90Hz screen and 64MP quad-camera setup. Other specifications of the G30 include 5000mAh battery, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, up to 6GB of RAM and the Snapdragon 662 SoC.

We are expecting the Moto G10 Power to retail for Rs 10,999 in the country because the Moto E7 Plus with the same Snapdragon 460 SoC launched last year is available at Rs 9,499. The Moto G30 could retail at a starting price of Rs 12,999 or Rs 13,999, considering the slightly powerful processor, upgraded cameras and a high refresh rate screen. Again, these are just our expectations. Check back this space tomorrow for the official launch prices of both phones.