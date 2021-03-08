Excitel Starts Bundling 4 OTT Subscriptions With 300 Mbps Broadband Plan

Excitel is stepping up the game by offering OTT subscriptions with its broadband plans. Just a couple of days ago, we reported that Excitel Broadband’s 300 Mbps for 12 months costs only Rs 499 per month. And now, the company is back with yet another offer on the same plan. For new acquisitions of the 300 Mbps broadband plan, Excitel will offer free subscriptions of ZEE5 Premium, Voot Select, Eros Now and ShemarooMe at no extra cost. The validity of OTT subscriptions offered by Excitel is for 90 days. Even if the customer opts for 300 Mbps monthly plan, the four OTT subscriptions will be bundled for 90 days. Excitel also says the OTT subscription validity will be different from the validity of the plan. Here’s everything you need to know about OTT subscriptions offered by Excitel Broadband.

Excitel Broadband Bundles OTT Subscriptions With Fiber Plans

Unlike JioFiber which is offering more than 10 OTT subscriptions, Excitel Broadband is bundling four OTT subscriptions worth just around Rs 350 per month. ZEE5 Premium, Eros Now and Voot Select cost Rs 99 per month, whereas the ShemarooMe costs Rs 49 per month. Excitel Broadband says the subscriptions will be valid for 90 days. These are basic OTT subscriptions and the company should’ve added at least Amazon Prime membership to the list as well. Nevertheless, Excitel says they are just getting started and the OTT subscription benefit may remain beyond 90 days considering the demand, according to a PTI report.

The OTT subscriptions will be provided at no extra cost with select Excitel Fiber plans on new activations and renewals. In a blog post, Excitel confirmed that only the 300 Mbps plan is eligible for this offer at the moment. New and renewal customers will be required to opt for the company’s three months 300 Mbps plan. The company might add other plans- 100 Mbps and 200 Mbps to this offer.

How to Activate OTT Subscriptions on Excitel Broadband?

On activating the 300 Mbps plan, Excitel will send an SMS within 24 hours to the customers with login credentials on the registered mobile number for ZEE5 Premium, Voot Select, Eros Now and ShemarooMe. Once the SMS arrives, customers are good to go. All they need to do is head over to the respective OTT subscription’s app or website to login. For example, customers can download ZEE5 mobile app and log in using their mobile number and password, which Excitel will send through SMS.

Just in case if you don’t receive the SMS, customers can click on ‘Forger Password’ and enter the registered mobile number to receive an OTP.