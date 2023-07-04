Experience an Entertaining Week With 11 New Netflix Films From June

In June, Netflix delighted audiences with a thrilling array of films and web series, offering something for everyone's taste. From gripping crime thrillers to heartwarming romantic comedies and adrenaline-pumping adventures, the OTT lineup was packed with excitement.

Dive into the complexities of interpersonal relationships, experience tales of good triumphing over evil and paranormal encounters, and witness the eternal struggle between good and evil. Don't miss out on these exciting Netflix additions that got added recently.

Check out these original Netflix series released in June:

Scoop

Inspired by the book "Behind the Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison" by Jigna Vora, the television show Scoop follows the life of a crime reporter whose world takes a bizarre turn after she is accused of killing another journalist. The narrative was written by Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul and Mirat Trivedi. Karishma Tanna, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Deven Bhojani play important roles.

Release date: 2 June 2023

Manifest S4 P2

With its mind-bending storyline, Manifest Season 4 Part 2 is set to deliver chaos. As the death date approaches, the 828 passengers and their loved ones race to fulfil their callings and prevent the impending doom. Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, Ramirez Luna, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, and Holly Taylor star in this Jeff Rake-penned drama.

Release date: 2 June 2023

Valeria S3

Valeria is returning for what is likely to be its final season. This Spanish television series, created by Maria Lopez Castano and based on Elisabet Benavent's book "En los Zapatos de Valeria," is directed by Inma Torrente, Nely Reguera, and Laura M. Campos. The cast includes Diana Gomez, Silma Lopez, Paula Malia, Teresa Riott, Maxi Iglesias, Juanlu Gonzalez, and Ibrahim Al Shami J.

Release date: 2 June 2023

Gumraah

Gumraah is a crime thriller starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur, adapted from the Tamil film Thadam. The story revolves around Sub Inspector Shivani Mathur's murder investigation, which takes an unexpected turn when two seemingly identical individuals are found to be connected to the case. What is the shared past of these twin-like individuals? Who is the culprit? Vardhan Ketkar directed this gripping motion picture.

Release date: 4 June 2023

Bloodhounds

In this intriguing Korean action series, two aspiring boxers team up with a sympathetic lender to take down a nasty loan shark who preys on people in desperate financial situations. Wooo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi, Park Sung-woong, and other actors are featured.

Release date: 9 June 2023

Adai Mazhai Kaalam

Directed by Karthik Shamalan, Adai Mazhai Kaalam is a love fantasy drama featuring Evarani, Jeykishen, Thia Lakshana, KS Maniam, and other notable actors in prominent roles. The story centres around a young man who discovers love and learns the importance of enduring connections in life.

Release date: 11 June 2023

Extraction 2

Directed by Sam Hargrave, Extraction 2 is a planned American action thriller based on Ande Parks' graphic novel Ciudad. Tyler Rake reunites with the black-ops mercenary gang after being presumed dead for nine months. His mission is to free a gangster's family from jail. Chris Hemsworth reprises his role in Extraction 2, the sequel to the 2020 film, alongside Adam Bessa, Golshifteh Farahani, and others.

Release date: 16 June 2023

DC Titans S4

In this gritty adaptation of "Teen Titans," young DC Universe heroes embark on a journey of self-discovery. Starfire, Beast Boy, and Dick Grayson join forces to form an unconventional family of heroes alongside Rachel Roth, a young woman haunted by enigmatic darkness. The series features Brenton Thwaites, Mame-Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, and other talented actors.

Release date: 25 June 2023

See You in My 19th Life

Ban Ji-eum, a young woman with numerous reincarnations, remembers each one of them. After a catastrophic event ends her eighteenth life, she decides to reconnect with the people from her previous lives in her nineteenth incarnation. This future Korean love fantasy drama stars Shin Hye-sun, Ahn Bo-hyun, Ha Yoon-kyung, and Ahn Dong-goo, based on Lee Hey's webtoon of the same name.

Release date: 29 June 2023

Lust Stories 2

Lust Stories 2 is an upcoming Hindi anthology drama directed by Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, and Dibakar Banerjee. It stars Mrunal Thakur, Tammannaah Bhatia, Kajol, Vijay Verma, and others in significant roles. The movie explores the complexities of contemporary relationships and their various underlying elements.

Release date: 29 June 2023

Doom At Your Service

Tak Dong-kyung, an ordinary web book editor, goes through a series of life-altering events, including a terminal illness, betrayal by her boyfriend, professional challenges, and an encounter with a supernatural being. After making a drunken wish for the end of the world, she enters into a dangerous 100-day pact with Myul Mang, risking everything she knows. This Korean fantasy drama, directed by Kwon Young-il, features Park Bo-young and Seo In-guk in key roles.

Release date: 30 June 2023