Jio Bharat Phone: Everything to Know about India’s Cheapest 4G Phone

Reliance Jio has launched India's most affordable 4G phone. It is called the Jio Bharat phone, and it is going to be available for just Rs 999 in the market. While India is witnessing a rapid 5G rollout, there are still many users in the country who can't afford a basic 4G phone and are utilising 2G networks. To make India "2G Mukt", Reliance Jio has brought the Jio Bharat phone for users. It is a feature phone that will be availed through a beta trial. There are still over 250 million Indians who are trapped with 2G. This phone from Jio is poised to change that!

Get every detail here.

Jio Bharat Phone Price and Availability

It will be available for Rs 999 only. The company has said that the beta trial for the first 1 million Jio Bharat phones will begin on July 7, 2023. It will be carried out across 6500 tehsils. The phone is expected to remove 2G from India and scale future-generation networks fast in India. Just like the JioPhone has different plans, the Jio Bharat phone will have different plans.

Jio Bharat Phone Plans

Jio Bharat phone would come with two prepaid plans to keep things simple. The first one is the Rs 123 plan which comes with 14GB of data and unlimited voice calling for 28 days. The second one is the Rs 1234 plan that comes with 168GB of data and annual validity of 365 days. Note that with each of the plans, the daily data limit is 0.5GB.

Jio Bharat Phone Features

Jio Bharat Phone will enable users to make unlimited voice calls with an active plan. Along with that, users will be able to make UPI payments with the help of JioPay. There is also a camera to capture moments. It is available in a Red and Blue colour option.

For entertainment, users will be able to access JioCinema and JioSaavn along with an FM Radio app. In the release, Jio also said that apart from Reliance Retail, other phone brands (starting with Karbonn) will also adopt the Jio Bharat platform to build Jio Bharat phones.