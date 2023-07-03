Jio is Offering Bonus Data Worth Rs 61 with this Low-Validity Plan

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is currently offering its customers bonus data worth Rs 61 with one of its low-validity prepaid plans. The plan in concern is not a new offering, and you may already have recharged with it. The need for mobile data has risen quite significantly as the consumption pattern of digital content has changed over the last few years. Catering to the need for a prepaid plan with short validity and a ton of data, Reliance Jio offers customers a Rs 399 prepaid plan.

This plan is not meant for users who are looking for medium-term or long-term validity. Let me walk you through the benefits of this prepaid plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 399 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 399 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio comes with a validity of just 28 days. This plan is quite expensive but for a reason. It offers 3GB of daily data to the customers. Not just this, but Jio said that it is also offering Rs 61 worth of bonus data with this plan. Jio users recharging with this plan will get 6GB worth of bonus data. This means a total of 90GB of data for just 28 days. This plan is meant for users who have very high mobile data consumption.

Along with this, users get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and Jio apps subscription. Note that users subscribing to this plan are eligible for the unlimited 5G data offer from Reliance Jio. Jio has already crossed the 6000 cities and towns' mark with its 5G coverage. The company seems to be on track with its goal of covering the entire country with its 5G by the end of 2023. Jio is offering unlimited 5G data offer to customers who have recharged with the Rs 239 plan or more.