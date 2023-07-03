Telekom Announces Reaching Six Million Fiber Optic Connections

Telekom announced that it increased internet speeds for 245,000 households in May and expanded its pure fibre optic connection (FTTH) to reach six million households, enabling speeds of up to one gigabit per second. This has increased fiber optic connections by 180,000 in May. Telekom says it has made significant advancements in its broadband network infrastructure to improve internet connectivity and keep up with growing demands.

Also Read: Telekom Enables 5G Roaming for Travelers in 60 Countries

Tariffs with Speeds of Up to 100 Mbps or More

According to Telekom, presently, 36 million households can subscribe to tariffs offering speeds of up to 100 Mbps or higher. And over 29 million households have access to tariffs providing speeds of up to 250 Mbps or more, ensuring a seamless online experience for data-intensive activities.

Fiber to Benefit Over 1 Million Households

Telekom says its extensive network expansion efforts have benefited over one million households since the start of 2023, providing faster and more reliable internet access to communities throughout Germany.

Telekom Expands Fiber Optic Network in Dusseldorf

Furthermore, in a related development, Telekom is expanding its fibre optic network in Dusseldorf, the capital city of North Rhine-Westphalia. This plan aims to connect over 260,000 households and business locations in the next few years. By the end of 2025, Telekom intends to connect more than 160,000 Dusseldorf households and businesses to its fibre optic network.

The company has set a target to include an additional 100,000 households and business locations in Dusseldorf by the end of 2030, ensuring even more residents can benefit from the advantages of fibre connectivity. The large-scale fiber optic expansion is also supported by the city.

Also Read: Deutsche Telekom Accelerates Nationwide Expansion of Mobile Communications Infrastructure

Telekom said its fibre optic expansion in Dusseldorf is planned or already underway in various neighbourhoods, including Flingern Nord, Dusseltal, Dreieck Nord, Flingern Süd, Oberbilk, Hellerhof, Bilk, Eller, and Lierenfeld.

The ongoing construction work signifies Telekom's commitment to delivering cutting-edge infrastructure to support the city's digital growth and enable residents to embrace the possibilities of the digital age fully.