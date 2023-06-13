Bharti Airtel Surpasses 3 Crore Subscriber Milestone in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Bharti Airtel has solidified its leadership position in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle, according to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data as of March 31, 2023. With a wireless subscriber base of over 3.2 crores (32.4 million), Airtel continues to be the preferred choice for customers in the two southern states.

Airtel's Dominance in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

According to the latest TRAI wireless subscriber database as of March 31, 2023, Airtel's wireless subscriber base in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle stands at over 3.2 crore (32,404,916) subscribers. Airtel's consistent efforts have paid off, as it recorded the highest subscriber additions of 22,087 in March 2023, surpassing all other telecom operators. Notably, Airtel also boasts the highest VLR (active subscriber base) in the circle, with an impressive 99.97 percent recorded in the same month. Meanwhile, Vi has experienced a subscriber loss of 121,856 during the same period.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Circle

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, classified as Category A telecom circle, is not only known for their cultural heritage and scenic attractions but also for the telecom market. Andhra Pradesh entices visitors with its ancient temples such as Tirupati, the picturesque Araku Valley, the historic city of Vijayawada, and the pristine beaches of Visakhapatnam. Telangana, on the other hand, boasts the magnificent Ramappa Temple, Thousand Pillar Temple, Warangal Fort, and the mesmerizing Kuntala Waterfall. The capital city of Telangana, Hyderabad, stands out with its historic landmarks and thriving IT hub.

Airtel's Success through Quality Offerings

With uniform tariffs prevailing, Airtel has focused on providing unparalleled quality to win subscribers. Airtel's commitment to delivering a superior network experience has undoubtedly contributed to its success in the region. Airtel's entry level unlimited plan starts at Rs 155.

Airtel 5G Plus Expands in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Hyderabad, being one of the first eight cities to receive Airtel 5G Plus, has paved the way for 5G expansion continuously in the region. Airtel's 5G network currently covers over 150 cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, benefiting residents and businesses alike. The cutting-edge 5G service has already been deployed along the Hyderabad Metro Rail corridor, railway stations, bus terminals, highways, and key business hubs, ensuring seamless connectivity.

Rapid 5G Expansion and User Adoption

Airtel's 5G network is rapidly expanding across the country. With coverage extending to over 3,500 cities and towns, the company has surpassed the milestone of 10 million unique 5G customers nationwide.

Airtel continues to add approximately 35 to 40 cities to its 5G network daily, with plans to offer Airtel 5G services in every town and key rural area by September 2023. The company has earlier bolstered its network infrastructure in the AP and TS circle, deploying LTE on the 900 MHz band and undertaking other spectrum additions and network upgrades.

Airtel 2 Million 5G user Mark in AP and TS

Bharti Airtel already announced that it has surpassed the 2 million unique 5G user mark on its network in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, showing the adoption of its 5G services in the region.

Airtel 5G Experience Zones

Airtel has set up 5G experience zones in 64 retail stores across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to provide customers with a taste of the future. Visitors can walk into any of these stores to experience the lightning-fast Airtel 5G Plus firsthand, enabling them to witness the potential of this transformative technology.

Conclusion

As Bharti Airtel continues to dominate the telecom market in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, its focus on quality, extensive network coverage, and 5G services have solidified its position as the preferred choice for millions of wireless subscribers in the region.