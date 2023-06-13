Tejas Networks Empowers Tata Tele Business Services with High-Speed Fiber Connectivity Solutions

Tejas Networks, a renowned provider of carrier-class Fiber-to-the-x (FTTx) and Packet Switching Network (PTN) solutions, has successfully deployed its TJ1400 family of solutions to deliver high-speed fiber connectivity services to businesses across India. The recipient of these cutting-edge solutions is Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS), a leading digital solutions provider offering a wide range of data, voice, and managed services to enterprises.

Arnob Roy, the COO & Executive Director of Tejas Networks, expressed his satisfaction with TTBS's selection of Tejas for their access network modernisation project. This achievement solidifies Tejas's position as a world-class enterprise access and metro vendor of choice for telecom service providers aiming to provide high-quality and ultra-reliable communication experiences to their subscribers. Tejas Networks takes pride in its software-enabled transformation approach, which significantly reduces the total cost of ownership while delivering the highest value to its customers.

Read More - Tejas Wins Rs 696 Crore Deal from BSNL to Upgrade Router Network

Yogesh Verma, the Vice President of Sales at Tejas Networks, highlighted the benefits of the field-proven TJ1400 product for TTBS. This solution will enable TTBS to meet the growing demand for enterprise connectivity and enhance the overall customer experience. Tejas Networks expresses gratitude to TTBS for once again placing their trust in Tejas and looks forward to further collaborations that enhance end-customer satisfaction.

The market conditions in emerging economies, particularly in India, have driven significant adoption rates of fiber broadband services. India benefits from favourable supply-side and demand-side factors, including relatively low costs per premise passed, thanks to lower labour costs, the use of aerial fiber, and higher population density. Indian consumers exhibit a strong willingness to pay for high-quality fiber broadband connections, contributing to the impressive growth of the sector. Tejas Networks, an established GPON/XGS-PON vendor in the Asia and Oceania region, has been securing multiple FTTx contracts in India, solidifying its position as a leading player in the market.

Julie Kunstler, the Chief Analyst for Broadband Access at Omdia, acknowledged Tejas Networks' success in the Indian market, highlighting its significant wins and its reputation as a trusted vendor in the FTTx domain. With the deployment of Tejas Networks' advanced solutions, TTBS is well-positioned to cater to the increasing demand for enterprise connectivity and deliver an enhanced customer experience.