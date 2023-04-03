Tejas Wins Rs 696 Crore Deal from BSNL to Upgrade Router Network

Tejas Networks, backed by the Tata Group, has won Rs 696 crore deal or project from the state-run telecom operator BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited). The deal is for upgrading the PAN-India router network of BSNL in the next 18 months. To be precise, Tejas Networks will upgrade BSNL's PAN-India IP-MPLS-based Access and Aggregation Network (MAAN) using its state-of-the-art routers. Tejas said that it won this order after competing with the top global vendors in the space.

In a release, Tejas Networks mentioned that it would be supplying, installing and commissioning over 13000 of its TJ1400 series of next-generation access and aggregation routers for realising a converged multi-service packet network, being rolled out on a nationwide basis.

Read More - Tejas Networks Posts Loss of Rs 50.64 Crore in Q4 FY22

Sanjay Nayak, MD and CEO of Tejas Networks, said, "We are delighted to win this prestigious contract which is the single largest order we have received till date in our company. We look forward to partnering with BSNL to create a unified, flexible and scalable IP/MPLS network that will cater to growing data traffic from its full-range of services, including mobile (2G/3G/4G/5G), fiber broadband, Voice over IP, WiFi and enterprise data services. It provides us an excellent opportunity to deploy at scale, our carrier routing products and establish our world-class capabilities in the critical routing technology area."

Arnob Roy, COO and Executive Director of Tejas Networks, said, "It’s a proud moment for us to be selected as the first Indian company to supply its indigenously designed and field-hardened routing products for BSNL’s nationwide MAAN network. This win further reinforces our position as a leading telecom and networking equipment vendor capable of designing and delivering complex, high-availability mission critical networks."

BSNL will benefit from the router network upgradation as it is expected to see higher data consumption on its networks once it starts rolling out 4G and more consumers subscribe to its fiber broadband services.