Disney Star Finally Closes the Deal with Top MSOs

Disney Star has finally closed the deal with the three top MSOs (Multi System Operators) for including the entertainment and sports channels in their base bouquets. MSOs, including GTPL, Hathway Digital and DEN Networks, were not including the Disney Star sports and entertainment channels in their base bouquets because of the implementation of the NTO 3.0. Disney Star had an issue with this. But since now the deal between these companies is close, it means that the subscribers of these cable TV operators can continue to watch IPL (Indian Premier League) 2023 on their connections.

It was important for both Disney Star and the cable TV operators to resolve this issue as soon as possible because Viacom18 is streaming the IPL for free on the JioCinema app for everyone, which meant that the users could be switching to the JioCinema app instead of paying high prices for the channel bouquets.

According to an ET report, the matter between the broadcasting giant and the MSOs backed by Reliance Industries has been resolved. When the NTO 3.0 was implemented, the three MSOs backed by Reliance Industries threatened to remove the Disney Star entertainment and sports channels from their base channel bouquets. However, the issue has been resolved now and over 70+ channels of Disney Star would be available to the 18 to 20 million cable TV users of the three operators in India.

For the broadcasters, it is important thing to see that their channels are included in the base channel bouquets. This is because it helps with expanding the reach of their channels, as most subscribers go for the base channel packs. The report quoted an unnamed official who said that the base prices of the bouquets would have to be increased due to the inclusion of Disney Star's channels. Thus, the prices of the base bouquets may go up by at least Rs 25 to Rs 30, which might not sit well with the subscribers.