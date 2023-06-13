4 Web Shows to Watch This Week on OTT

This week, a variety of intriguing content featuring a beautiful blend of genres and narratives will be released on our favorite digital platforms. Prepare for an immersive experience as these recent shows lead you on a compelling trip full of suspense, emotion, and captivating storytelling. With these web series recently debuted on OTT in June, you can satisfy your urge to binge-watch.

Saint X

Based on Alexis Schaitkin's book of the same name, Saint X is a psychological drama produced in the United States. Josh Bonzie, West Duchovny, Jayden Elijah, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and other notable actors play major roles in the show. The protagonist of the story is Emily Thomas, who sets out on a dangerous quest to learn the truth about her sister Alison's tragic death and rape during a peaceful Caribbean vacation two decades ago.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: June 7th, 2023

Never Have I Ever S4

American comedy-drama Never Have I Ever was created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. The story focuses on Devi, a Tamil Hindu adolescent in Los Angeles, as she deals with the emotional and social effects of losing her father. She overcame momentary paralysis to navigate high school problems such as complicated friendships and love interests, resulting in an emotional rollercoaster, self-discovery, and unexpected turns. The series features Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, and other actors.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: June 8th, 2023

Tour de France: Unchained

This captivating web documentary follows cycling teams as they compete in the 109th iteration of a month-long bike race from Copenhagen to Paris' famed Champs-Élysées.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: June 8th, 2023

Bloodhounds

Two aspiring boxers team up with a sympathetic lender in this fascinating web series to take down a nasty loan shark who preys on people in desperate financial situations. Wooo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi, Park Sung-woong, and other actors are featured in this Korean action series.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: June 9th, 2023