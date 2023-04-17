Apple to Release New MacBook Models at WWDC in June, including 15-inch MacBook Air

Apple is reportedly working on several new MacBook models, including a larger 15-inch MacBook Air and updated versions of the 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, at least some of these new laptops will be announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

While the specifics of these new models remain unknown, Gurman suggests that they will likely be powered by processors "in line with" Apple's current M2 chip rather than the next-generation M3 chip that has been rumoured for some time. This suggests that the 15-inch MacBook Air will be powered by the M2 chip, but it's unclear what this means for the updated 13-inch models, which are already equipped with the M2 chip.

Rumours of a larger MacBook Air have been circulating for months, and it appears that the laptop is nearing release. Apple's suppliers have reportedly increased production of 15-inch display panels for the new model, and the device has recently been spotted in App Store developer logs.

Apple is expected to unveil the latest version of its macOS operating system, likely called macOS 14, during the WWDC keynote on June 5. Gurman does not anticipate any major changes to the operating system, however, so users should not expect any major new features or interface overhauls.

In addition to the new MacBook models, Apple is rumoured to be working on a redesigned MacBook Pro with a larger 16-inch display and a more powerful M1X processor. However, it's unclear when this model will be released, and it's possible that it may not be announced until later this year.